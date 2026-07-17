JNF UK to livestream concert of former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen at London event

Having worked with renowned producers Liad Grushka and Idan Shneor, Sagui, is now preparing for his first ever concert on August 10, which will be exclusively livestreamed by JNF UK from Israel. The singer says this event is “not a celebration, not a party, not a closure, not a victory… it is simply part of the story”.

Just two weeks after being released as part of a hostage deal, Sagui released a video on YouTube, where he is singing Keren Shemesh (Ray of Sunshine), a song by Israeli singer-songwriter Benya Barbi, while holding his one-year-old baby, Shachar Mazal, who was born while he was in Gaza.

The comments under the video are heartwarming, with people posting, “Welcome home”, “so incredibly beautiful” and “There is so much goodness in this man. You can see it in his eyes.”

Sagui with tow of his daughters after he was freed as part of a deal (Photo: courtesy)

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Sagui, a proud dad of three, said: “I am not a singer, but a father who sings… I sang to myself all day. Every night, I would sing to my daughters.”

His performance will take place in Kibbutz Nir Oz, which Sagui defended on the day Hamas attacked. For the very first time, he will take the stage and sing the songs he wrote and composed in the depths of captivity, as well as songs by other artists. Between the music, he will tell stories “of life, death, or what lies in between”.

Kibbitz Nir Oz, with a population of 427 before the attack, was one of the worst affected by the Simchat Torah Massacre on October 7, with around a quarter of all residents either killed or abducted.

The decision to perform the concert on the kibbutz – “at home” – was an intentional one. The evening will begin with the audience walking through the paths that have remained almost unchanged since the horrors of October 7, before arriving at the concert itself on the Kibbutz lawn.

“This is the same lawn I ran across throughout my entire childhood, the lawn where I first met my wife Mili, the lawn where I raised two daughters, the lawn where I fought, and the lawn where my friends fell”, said Sagui, who was shot in the shoulder on October 7 before being abducted.

“The kibbutz is deeply important to me, and I pray it will be rebuilt with new life. I hope this event will be a cornerstone in its rebuilding.”

The concert will be a culmination of the things Sagui has experienced throughout his time in captivity and since then. “I am holding the microphone, the shovel, the notebook, and the story,” he said.

Sagui Dekel-Chen reunites with JNF UK colleague after his release (Photo: Dana Bar Siman Tov)

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Sagui refused to do the concert until all the other hostages had also been released, saying he “couldn’t allow” himself to perform during a time when his fellow hostages were still held by Hamas. Some of them will be at the concert on August 10, alongside bereaved families.

For those who are unable to be there in person, JNF UK will be broadcasting the performance at a communal screening in real time exclusively to supporters in the UK. For non-Hebrew speakers, there will be English subtitles.

Sagui Dekel-Chen at a JNF UK urban forest project (Photo: JNF UK)

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Sagui, who has been an employee of JNF UK for around ten years, says that he isn’t just singing for those from the kibbutz or for those who live elsewhere in Israel, but for Jews all over the world. “This is your story too. You are all invited.”

To book tickets to attend the JNF UK livestream of Songs of Survival and Hope on August 10, click here. The JC is the exclusive media partner