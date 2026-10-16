Jnetics launches subsidised BRCA testing programme

A subsidised BRCA testing service is being launched this week to fill the gap until a free service becomes permanently available on the NHS.
The screening – detecting gene mutations which raise the risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers – will be available from the charity Jnetics to anyone over 18 with at least one Jewish grandparent.
It will bridge the end of the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, which was piloted for three years, and the implementation of a permanent NHS BRCA testing programme, expected to start in 2027 to 2028.
The announcement was made by Jnetics at its patrons’ evening earlier this week. People are able to sign up via its website.
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