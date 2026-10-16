Jnetics launches subsidised BRCA testing programme

A screening test will cost £295, which, according to Jnetics, is significantly less than other private BRCA testing services.

Nicole Gordon, CEO of Jnetics, said: “The three-year NHS BRCA screening programme exceeded expectations, with more than 44,000 people of Jewish ancestry signing up for testing.”

She said that so far, more than 800 people had been identified as carrying a BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic variant, adding: “These figures demonstrate the importance of making BRCA testing accessible to our community and the potentially life-changing impact of identifying individuals who may be at increased risk.

“The Jnetics-facilitated screening service is intended to provide an interim option for those who wish to be tested sooner, while we await the anticipated return of BRCA screening to routine NHS practice.”

Gordon said that population BRCA screening would ensure people understood their options and could make informed decisions about their health.

But she urged anyone with a family history of BRCA-related cancers to speak to their GP about appropriate genetic testing and referral pathways.

Anthony Angel addressing the Jnetics' patrons' event (Photo: Jnetics) [Missing Credit]

While the NHS pilot programme has closed for sign-ups, Gordon noted that there were still over 10,000 people who had not returned their tests. The deadline is November 30, 2026.

Speaking at the patrons’ event, Jnetics chair Anthony Angel said the charity’s BRCA screening programme would be delivered through recognised laboratories, alongside a genetic counselling facility specialising in cancer genetics – “an accessible and trusted route for members of our community who want to take action now”.

For those with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, there is a one in 40 chance of carrying a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, and for people with Sephardi ancestry, the risk is one in 140. This compares to one in 250 for the general population.

There is a 50 per cent chance of a child inheriting the BRCA gene mutation from either parent who is carrier.

BRCA carriers can have a lifetime risk of up to 79 per cent for breast cancer and a 53 per cent risk for ovarian cancer. Male carriers of BRCA 2 have up to 35 per cent lifetime risk of getting prostate cancer and an up to 8 per cent lifetime risk of breast cancer. There is also a slightly increased risk of pancreatic cancer for many BRCA carriers.

Jnetics patrons' reception (Photo: Jnetics) [Missing Credit]

Once someone has been identified as carrying a BCRA mutation, they are able to explore preventative options on the NHS, including increased surveillance, medication or surgery. There is also the possibility of PGT-M (pre-implantation genetic testing) for BRCA carriers who are looking to start a family.

The patrons’ evening for around 75 patrons and guests was held in the Medical Society London and included a presentation from Alexander Deng, the director of the NHS Fellowship in Clinical AI on how the NHS should use AI in population health genomics.

For more information on Jnetics BRCA testing, click here