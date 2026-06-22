Exclusive: NHS Jewish BRCA testing programme to become permanent

“Over 700 people have already been identified, giving them access to counselling, monitoring and in some cases preventative treatment.

“This is what our shift from sickness to prevention looks like in practice – catching problems early and giving people the chance to act.”

For those with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, there is a one in 40 chance of carrying a BRCA1 or BRCA2, and for people with Sephardi ancestry, the risk is one in 140. This compares to one in 250 for the general population. There is a 50 per cent chance of a child inheriting the BRCA gene mutation from a parent who is carrier.

Once someone has been identified as carrying a BCRA mutation, they are able to explore preventative options on the NHS, including increased surveillance, medication and surgery.

The news that the BRCA test will become permanently available on the NHS for people with Jewish heritage was welcomed by Jnetics and Chai Cancer Care, the community engagement partners for the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme.

Nicole Gordon, CEO of Jnetics, described the announcement as “a landmark moment for cancer prevention”.

She said: “Jnetics has long called for BRCA testing for people with Jewish ancestry to become a permanent NHS service. We are therefore delighted to see this commitment from the NHS…This is a landmark moment for cancer prevention, genomic medicine, and the Jewish community.”

Louise Hager MBE, chair of Chai Cancer Care, said: “We are absolutely delighted by the decision to make BRCA testing permanently available through the NHS to people with Jewish ancestry from 2027.

“Knowing your genetic risk can be life changing. Earlier identification of cancer risk gives people the opportunity to make informed decisions about screening, prevention and treatment, and ultimately can help save lives.”

According to latest figures from the department of health and social care, nearly 44,000 people registered for the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, which requires a simple at-home saliva test.

By the end of May, 32,387 people had received their results, of whom 714 were found to be BRCA carriers – the equivalent of 2.2 per cent – in line with initial projections. The majority were the first family member to be identified as carrying the gene mutation.

Between 30 and 40 per cent of ovarian cancers in the Jewish community are caused by a BRCA mutation and 10 per cent of all breast cancers

Professor Ranjit Manchanda, who spearheaded the testing programme, told the JC he was “delighted” to hear that BRCA testing for the Jewish population would continue on the NHS. “For me this is an 18-year journey and effort coming to fruition as I started working on setting up a BRCA testing programme in the Jewish community in 2008.

Between 30 and 40 per cent of ovarian cancers in the Jewish community are caused by a BRCA mutation and 10 per cent of all breast cancers, he said. “Identifying a BRCA carrier after a cancer diagnosis is a failure of cancer prevention. NHS [Jewish BRCA Testing Programme] offers the opportunity to prevent this from happening, leading to life years gained and lives saved.”

He added that since the Jewish testing programme was launched, the rate of BRCA identification had increased 10-fold and this new approach could identify 60 per cent of BRCA carriers who were missed using previous NHS BRCA testing criteria, which focused on family history of cancer.

The success of the Jewish BRCA Testing Programme has served as an exemplar and model for genetic testing of the general population, said Professor Manchanda, who is now leading UK PROTECT-C study. This programme will offer genetic testing for nine cancer genes and personalised breast and ovarian cancer risk prediction in women in the general population over the age of 18. “Without the work undertaken in implementing Jewish population testing, studies like PROTECT-C would not be possible,” said Professor Manchanda.

To register your interest in BRCA testing or to learn more about the BRCA gene mutation, go to: jewishbrca.org or click here