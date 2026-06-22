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Exclusive: NHS Jewish BRCA testing programme to become permanent

The test detects those who are at higher risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer

June 22, 2026 16:54
Saliva test GettyImages-2273194369.jpg
The BRCA test involves sending off a saliva sample (Photo: Getty)

By

Gaby Wine

3 min read

A lifesaving genetic test for people with Jewish ancestry is to become permanently available, the health secretary has told the JC.

The NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, which detects whether people carry a gene mutation that puts them at higher risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer, was launched for people over 18 with at least one Jewish grandparent in January 2024. It closed last October, but people are still able to return their test or register their interest in being tested.

The testing is expected to resume in September, and from 2027/28, it would become permanently available, said James Murray, the secretary for health and social care.

Murray told the JC: “I'm pleased to confirm that BRCA testing for the Jewish community is here to stay, as the NHS plans for this to become routine from 2027/28.

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Topics:

Cancer

BRCA

NHS Jewish BRCA

NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme

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