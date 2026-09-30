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Jewish Deaf Association trains BSL workers to interpret at hospital appointments

The move comes in response to shortages of the provision on the NHS

September 30, 2026 13:36
The JDA's head of deaf services, Janine Greensite (left), and chief executive, Sue Cipin (Photo: JDA)
The JDA's head of deaf services, Janine Greensite (left), and chief executive, Sue Cipin (Photo: JDA)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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The Jewish Deaf Association (JDA) is training its British Sign Language support workers to interpret at medical appointments.

The decision comes after the charity revealed that four out of five of its clients had been left without a BSL interpreter at an NHS appointment supported by the JDA, in the first eight months of the year.

The charity said an interpreter was present at just 21 per cent of the 205 hospital and GP appointments it supported between January and August 2026. The appointments covered a range of conditions, including cancer, neurological and respiratory illnesses, as well as diabetes.

The figures were released to mark International Week of Deaf People, which ran from September 21 to 27.

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Topics:

Jewish Deaf Association

NHS

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