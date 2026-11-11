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Jewish climate activists sound a clarion call for change outside Parliament

EcoJudaism were holding their third Kol for Climate vigil on Monday, to coincide with COP31

November 11, 2026 13:42
Michael Lomotey blows the shofar outside Parliament at the EcoJudaism Kol for Climate vigil (Photo: Gaby Koppel)
Michael Lomotey blows the shofar outside Parliament at the EcoJudaism Kol for Climate vigil (Photo: Gaby Koppel)

By

Gaby Koppel

2 min read
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Jewish climate activists sounded the shofar outside Parliament on Monday to raise the alarm on the environmental “crisis” during EcoJudaism’s third Kol for Climate vigil.

They called on the Prime Minister to host a live Covid-19 style broadcast across all radio and TV channels, simultaneously, to alert Britain to what they said was a national emergency.

Declaring that words were no longer enough, they called on the government to take firm action to meet agreed targets.

Benita Matofska reads the speech by Dame Tamara Finkelstein (right) (Photo: Gaby Koppel)Benita Matofska reads the speech by Dame Tamara Finkelstein (right) (Photo: Gaby Koppel)[Missing Credit]

Standing next to the statue of Churchill, Dame Tamara Finkelstein, former permanent secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the “community of nations” had already committed itself to important goals, including restricting warming of the planet to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. It was time, she said, to build a better world by “closing the gap between promise and reality”.

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EcoJudaism

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