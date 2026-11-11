Jewish climate activists sound a clarion call for change outside Parliament

As Dame Tamara had lost her voice, her words were read on her behalf by award-winning social entrepreneur Benita Matofska. The targets she referred to had been agreed by over 190 nations at COP over a decade ago, the annual international climate change conference.

The vigil in Westminster, whose theme was “L’dor v’dor” (from generation to generation) was timed to coincide with this year’s conference COP31, currently being held in Ankara,Turkey.

Rabbi Charley Baginsky, co-lead of the Movement for Progressive Judaism addresses the crowd at the EcoJudaism vigil (Photo: Gaby Koppel) [Missing Credit]

Addressing the impact of the climate “crisis” on today’s young people, Hodaya Mason of the Union of Jewish Students said: “We will live with the consequences of decisions being made today. It can feel daunting to inherit a crisis of this scale and to wonder if enough is being done to protect our future. Rather than be intimidated by its enormity, we should recognise our responsibility to act.”

The multi-faith vigil drew a crowd of around 100 people, including rabbis from Progressive, Masorti and United communities and the Rev Canon Giles Goddard, vicar of St John’s Waterloo. Children from Akiva and Alma primary schools sang a song based on the Joni Mitchell classic Big Yellow Taxi.

Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, senior rabbi of Bushey United Synagogue, signs the letter to Andy Burnham calling for the "climate crisis" to be urgently addressed (Photo: Gaby Koppel) [Missing Credit]

Finally, Michael Lomotey, an academic working in environmental science and a member of Kehillah North London, blew the shofar.

Emma Weleminsky, the UK executive director of EcoJudaism, said Jewish tradition was very strongly linked to nature in its scriptures and practices, but added: “It’s not always been easy for Jewish people to engage with the wider climate movement. For some, I think that's been more pronounced since October 7, and so it's really important for us to provide a space for Jewish people to engage with the climate crisis.”

Emma Weleminsky, UK executive director of EcoJudaism, at the vigil (Photo: Gaby Koppel) [Missing Credit]

Founded eight years ago as EcoSynagogue, the organisation was later renamed to reflect its expansion to schools and other organisations.

After the vigil, guests were invited to a reception in the Palace of Westminster, hosted by Baron Krish Raval, where a vegan, kosher buffet was served.

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, senior rabbi of Masorti Judaism and co-founder of EcoJudaism, quipped: “I’ve often had Kiddush in the House of the Lord, but never before in the House of Lords.”

Ryan Kohn spoke to guests about the charity he founded, Point One, based on the idea that diverting a fraction of company profits to climate would enable the world to transition to clean energy in 15 years. “0.1 per cent of corporate revenue would change everything,” he said.

Letter with signatures from EcoJudasim supporters (Photo: Gaby Koppel) [Missing Credit]

Guests signed a letter to Andy Burnham, urging him “to convene a live, prime-time, televised National Emergency Briefing on the climate and nature crisis”, which will be delivered to coincide with a debate on the issue in Parliament on November 16, after over 130,000 people signed a petition.