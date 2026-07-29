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Jewish children ‘are showing anxiety about being taken hostage’

Leading child therapist Saskia Joss was being interviewed on WIZO UK’s new podcast

July 29, 2026 13:28
Saskia Joss speaking on the WIZO UK Impacting Your Future podcast (Photo: WIZO UK)
Saskia Joss speaking on the WIZO UK Impacting Your Future podcast (Photo: WIZO UK)

By

Alma Green

3 min read
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Jewish children in the UK are showing heightened anxiety around being taken hostage and school intruder alarms, a leading Jewish child therapist has said.

Speaking on the first episode of WIZO UK’s new podcast Impacting Your Future, with journalist and host Rosa Doherty, childhood anxiety specialist Saskia Joss said October 7, the Israel-Gaza war and UK terror attacks had reshaped her patients’ anxieties.

“As a Jewish person, the last few years have brought up a huge amount of anxiety for all of us,” said Joss, who published her book Help! My Child’s Anxiety is Giving Me Anxiety last year and co-hosts her podcast Help! My Child’s Anxious with her mother, the broadcaster  Vanessa Feltz.

Saskia Joss (left) in conversation with Rosa Doherty on the WIZO UK Impacting Your Future podcast (Photo: WIZO UK)Saskia Joss (left) in conversation with Rosa Doherty on the WIZO UK Impacting Your Future podcast (Photo: WIZO UK)[Missing Credit]

“I have regularly worked with Jewish children in the last few years who have huge fears of being taken as a hostage. They don’t say ‘being taken’. We all now have the word – it’s ‘hostage’. It’s very common, they’ve seen all the [hostage posters]…and they’re now fearful,” Joss said.

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Topics:

WIZO UK

anxiety

October 7

Hostages

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