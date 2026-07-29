Jewish children ‘are showing anxiety about being taken hostage’

Jewish children in the UK are showing heightened anxiety around being taken hostage and school intruder alarms, a leading Jewish child therapist has said.
Speaking on the first episode of WIZO UK’s new podcast Impacting Your Future, with journalist and host Rosa Doherty, childhood anxiety specialist Saskia Joss said October 7, the Israel-Gaza war and UK terror attacks had reshaped her patients’ anxieties.
“As a Jewish person, the last few years have brought up a huge amount of anxiety for all of us,” said Joss, who published her book Help! My Child’s Anxiety is Giving Me Anxiety last year and co-hosts her podcast Help! My Child’s Anxious with her mother, the broadcaster Vanessa Feltz.
“I have regularly worked with Jewish children in the last few years who have huge fears of being taken as a hostage. They don’t say ‘being taken’. We all now have the word – it’s ‘hostage’. It’s very common, they’ve seen all the [hostage posters]…and they’re now fearful,” Joss said.
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