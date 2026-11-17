As demand for dementia care spirals, Jewish Care has opened a new dedicated day centre at its Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Campus in Golders Green, which will provide specialist support to dementia patients and their carers and families.
The Isaacs Day Centre, made possible by a gift from The J Isaacs Charitable Trust (The JICT), welcomed its first members earlier this month to participate in their comprehensive programme of activities.
Members will be able to participate in sessions involving exercise, music, reminiscence, arts and crafts, discussions, and outings. The centre aims to support dementia patients’ independence and enable them to stay active – mentally, physically, and socially.
It will also provide respite and comfort for those who look after the dementia patients. Linda, who brought her husband, Derek, when the centre opened, said: “I know he’ll be in safe hands here, doing things he enjoys,” she said, adding: “He needs other people and stimulation – he doesn’t just want to see me all day.”
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