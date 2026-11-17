Dementia programme advisor Sam Woolf with Derek (credit: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

Rivka, whose 100-year-old husband, Yitzchak, attended the centre on its first day, concurred, saying that it will give her “peace of mind that he has something to do”.

Norman brought his wife Della, a long-time music teacher, who played the piano to fellow members. “Coming to the centre will give her an anchor and a routine,” he said.

The centre has also had promising feedback from its new members as well as their carers. Terry, a former Jewish Care volunteer who visited the new centre on its first day, said: “I was so nervous to come today, but I’m so glad I did because I’m having such a lovely time.” His wife Corinne added: “The centre will enable him to be with other people, and stimulate him. Life has become a lot harder since his diagnosis, so I’m hoping him coming here will help me too.”

Organisational dementia manager Tanya Miller with The Isaacs Day Centre member Terry (credit: Grainge Photography) [Missing Credit]

The positive reviews will buoy The JICT, which funded the centre. Its chair Sir Jeremy Isaacs CBE commented: “Ensuring that people living with dementia, and those who care for them, have access to high-quality, compassionate support close to home is something we deeply value.”

And speaking about the facility, which is Jewish Care’s fourth dementia day centre, CEO Daniel Carmel-Brown, added: “We know how challenging a dementia diagnosis can be, not only for the individual but for their loved ones. Being able to offer high-quality, specialist support locally, in a familiar and culturally sensitive setting, will make a real difference to so many families.”

The Isaacs Day Centre member Julie in an art session (credit: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

Dementia care has been at the forefront of many minds in the Jewish community recently. An independent report on clinical pathways for people living with dementia in the UK was published in August having been commissioned by Jewish philanthropist Laurence Geller, who lost both of his parents to the disease.

Criminal barrister and television personality Rob Rinder also recently lost his father, David, to Lewy body dementia, a form of the disease which can cause both severe mental confusion and physical movement disabilities from the start. David was looked after by Jewish Care during the last years of his life.

Dementia care is increasingly at the forefront of Jewish Care services and fundraising efforts. As well as the new centre, it raised £100,000 for dementia care services at its 29th Bridge Extravaganza.

“The Bridge Extravaganza is a fantastic fixture in our fundraising calendar, bringing people together while raising vital funds for our community dementia services which rely entirely on the generosity of Jewish Care supporters and receive no government funding,” said Ellisa Estrin, the charity’s director of fundraising and marketing.

The Bridge Extravaganza committee (credit: Grainge Photography) [Missing Credit]

Elsewhere at Jewish Care, the charity has announced that a new community fund dedicated to supporting Jewish people aged 60 and over across Brighton, Hove, and Sussex will launch later this month.

It will provide financial support for local projects, initiatives, and community groups that improve the wellbeing, independence, and quality of life of older members of the Jewish community in those areas. Proposals will be submitted via a short, two-page application process.

“There is a real sense of a creative opportunity with the fund,” said Fiona Sharpe, co-chair of the Brighton & Hove Fund Advisory Board, which will oversee its allocation.

“By bringing together local expertise, strong governance, and efficient administration, we have a chance to support meaningful, innovative projects, from different sectors of the community that in the past may not have been able to apply for funding.”

For more details on the Jewish Care Brighton fund, email: apply@bhfab.org.uk.