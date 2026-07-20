Jewish and Muslim leaders look to rebuild relations post-October 7

Senior Muslim and Jewish leaders, interfaith activists and young people from across Britain have gathered in Westminster for a summit aimed at rebuilding relations between the two communities.
The Together We Rebuild summit, convened by Qari Asim, co-chair of the UK Muslim Network and Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, with the support of the UK government, brought participants together last Thursday at the Adam Hub in Millbank Tower.
Taking place against the backdrop of unprecedented strains on Muslim–Jewish relations and alarming levels of antisemitism and anti-Muslim hostility in Britain,
participants held discussions on countering hatred, protecting religious freedoms and strengthening education. They also addressed the impact of the Israeli Palestinian conflict on British communities.
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