Jewish and Muslim leaders look to rebuild relations post-October 7

Participants also explored practical proposals for future cooperation in each of these areas. Further initiatives and a programme of activity are expected to be developed during the remainder of 2026.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies, said: “The events of 7 October and the wars that followed have left scars on all our hearts – and, in many cases, broken them entirely. Polarised narratives and a relentless stream of horrific images have eroded empathy, deepened divisions and contributed to obscene levels of antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

“The people gathered here today have bravely swum against that current of polarisation and division. We must not import conflict into Britain. We must work together to export peace instead. Today is about recognising how difficult this period has been, thanking those who have persevered with dialogue and cooperation, and taking the next bold steps together. Together, we rebuild.”

Imam Dr Qari Asim, co-chair of the UK Muslim Network, said: “We do not want our shared future to be predetermined by conflict. Rebuilding will require courage to reach beyond our comfort zones, compassion to recognise the humanity of others, and sustained cooperation between our communities.

“We are not here because we agree about everything. We are here to learn how to disagree honestly and amicably, without allowing disagreement to become hatred. Our security and dignity are intertwined. Whenever a Muslim or a Jew is targeted, our communities – and Britain itself – are diminished.”

The now former Secretary of State for Communities, Rt. Hon. Steve Reed MP, delivered the keynote address, saying: “As a government, we are united in defending the right of every person to live, worship and express their faith freely. That commitment is unwavering, and it's a commitment that requires all of us to keep working together.

“We must build understanding across communities and ensure that Britain remains a place where people of every faith but not just coexist but can flourish.”

James Purnell, Chief of Staff for Rt. Hon. Andy Burnham MP then addressed the summit to express the support of the incoming administration.

Faith Minister Lord Lemos was also in attendance, as were Christian colleagues.

The organisers will now work with participants to turn the summit’s discussions into concrete joint projects and strengthen existing Muslim-Jewish initiatives.