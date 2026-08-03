‘I realised very quickly that my husband was the one’

“It came from a bittersweet situation,” says Denise Phillips, reflecting on the path to creating her unique Date on a Plate initiative (DOAP), where singles gather for a romantic cooking class in the hope of meeting a partner.
Denise was already a successful chef, about to publish her first cookbook, when her husband tragically passed away. “Imagine you’re 35 years old… and your husband dies right next to you,” says Denise, remembering how she “honestly thought life had ended”.
Her love of cooking persisted nonetheless throughout, and several years later, a friend suggested combining her cooking classes with singles events. Denise, still single herself at this point, ran with it. “The children would have supper at six, and then I was doing my classes by 7.30.”
“Whatever your circumstances are, you need to cook... and the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” says Denise, who proved this point when she met her second husband, Jeremy, at one of her own events. They are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary this year. “No business continues for 25 years if it doesn’t work,” she laughs.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.