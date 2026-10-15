I could tell my peer support worker things I couldn’t tell my family

Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change was the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day on October 10. David* explains how support from a Jami peer support worker, with lived experience of mental illness and distress, helped him to overcome his own mental health challenges.
“I’ve had periods of depression my whole life, but then I had a crisis, probably brought on by feeling isolated. I wasn’t getting the contact I needed at the time. I was very, very anxious and everything just started getting on top of me. I couldn’t cope with even basic tasks. I remember developing a problem with mould in my flat, but I didn’t know how to deal with it. Some days, I could barely do anything at all. I had to take time off work but that didn’t really help because it just meant I was more isolated. I’d also been prescribed medication, but it seemed to make my condition worse. Friends and family were really worried about me.
My rabbi recommended I contact Jami (Jewish Care’s mental health service). I had an assessment and was offered peer support. I didn’t know what it meant at that point, but I agreed to it and was put in touch with Rachel.* Initially, we met online and later, in person at Jami’s Head Room café in Golders Green.
Because Rachel has had her own experience of mental illness, as well as knowing a great deal about mental health issues, she really understood how I was feeling. We hit it off from the start. Rachel’s an excellent listener and very empathetic. There was something very warm and human about our relationship. It was like being with a friend – only better.
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