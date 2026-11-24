The first rabbi from the UK to represent Humanistic Judaism has celebrated receiving his semichah.

Rabbi Martin Hasan Di Maggio, the leader of Humanistic Judaism UK, was ordained last week by an online beit din of three rabbis from the USA and Canada.

For four years, he has led the Spinoza Havurah, a Spiritual Humanistic Jewish community in the UK, and earlier this year, published a Humanistic Siddur – the first such in the country, which adapted traditional prayers without language referring to God.

After studying for the leadership programme of the International Institute for Secular Humanistic Judaism, in 2020 he began one-to-one learning with Rabbi Dr Tzemah Yoreh, leader of a New York Humanistic congregation at the time, which covered Tanach and liturgy as well as practical and communal aspects of rabbinics, such as counselling and educational planning. His studies involved the writing of a thesis on Spiritual Humanistic Judaism.