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Housing hub proposed for Orthodox community in Salford with built-in succahs

The plans address an ‘acute shortage of suitable affordable housing in Salford’ for the Orthodox community

August 18, 2026 13:29
0_Hanover-Square-homes.jpg
CGI rendering of the terraced houses (Brooks Murray Architects / Agudas Israel Housing Association)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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A major housing development in Salford has been proposed by the Agudas Israel Housing Association (AIHA), with features tailored to the lives of the local Orthodox Jewish community.

Central to the plan is a three-storey community hub, containing an event space suitable for up to 70 people, and five assisted-living flats for people with disabilities.

The complex will also have 24 terraced three-storey homes, each with three, four or five bedrooms.

Homes are set to contain specific customisations, including separate areas for dairy and meat preparation and succahs in the gardens.

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Topics:

Housing

Manchester

Orthodox

Orthodox Judaism

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