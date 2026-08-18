Housing hub proposed for Orthodox community in Salford with built-in succahs

A major housing development in Salford has been proposed by the Agudas Israel Housing Association (AIHA), with features tailored to the lives of the local Orthodox Jewish community.
Central to the plan is a three-storey community hub, containing an event space suitable for up to 70 people, and five assisted-living flats for people with disabilities.
The complex will also have 24 terraced three-storey homes, each with three, four or five bedrooms.
Homes are set to contain specific customisations, including separate areas for dairy and meat preparation and succahs in the gardens.
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