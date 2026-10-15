Health experts tell community ‘what every woman should know’

Breast cancer educator Amanda Hanison wanted to reassure women who are referred to hospital because of a suspicious lump or other symptom. Only one in ten will eventually be diagnosed with the disease, nine will be sent away knowing that all is fine, she said, telling the audience not to be scared but to check their breasts every month.

“The myth I hear all the time is: ‘I walk ten thousand steps a day, so I don’t understand why I’m not skinny!’” said personal trainer Gemma Isaacs. Far from being scientific, the widely touted ten thousand figure was actually just a sales gimmick dreamt up by a Japanese pedometer company in 1965, she said.

Instead, the advice at all ages was to take exercise that puts real demands on your body. “If it’s not challenging you, it’s not changing you,” said Isaacs. “We have spent decades teaching women to be as small as possible, but we spend very little time teaching women to be as strong as possible. Your body is not an ornament to be stared at in the mirror; it’s an instrument. It’s there to be used.”

She encouraged the audience of 85 women to take up weight training as the best exercise to add years “and protect the life you want to live”.

What about eating habits? “Women my age have lived through so many trendy diets and wellness fads,” said Cannon. So, what did the experts suggest?

“Protein is our supertool,” responded Isaacs, suggesting a target of 100g every day to help build muscle strength. Nutritionist Brecher agreed. “Protein and healthy fats together are a winning combination. They make you feel full and stabilise your blood sugar.”

Brecher regretted how many of us still carry ideas gleaned from outdated dieting fads. “I can’t believe how many women are still scared of carbs!” She stressed that healthy carbohydrates like sweet potato, sourdough bread, wholegrains and beans provide vital energy but also fibre, “which isn’t just important for your gut health and your digestion, it's also really important for your cholesterol levels, heart health and cardiovascular system”.

The advice which also covered sleep, drinking water, probiotics, online testing and collagen pills – the latter being described by Cannon as “the best example of marketing, branding and consumerism anybody has ever seen” – was enthusiastically received.

“I loved that it was very evidence based and factual,” said audience member Melissa.

“[The speakers] were very engaging,” said Jodi, another attendee. “Influencers play on your vulnerabilities. There is so much information that we are having to filter. I am really pleased I had the opportunity to come.”

Eli@brechernutrition.com

Futuredreams.org.uk

@gemma_Isaacs