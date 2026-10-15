Health experts tell community ‘what every woman should know’

From ten thousand steps to collagen pills, we are now inundated by a deluge of news – some fake, a lot of it confusing – about supplements, lotions and exercise.
On Tuesday evening, a quartet of experts did a good job of separating fact from fiction for an all-female audience at London’s Central Synagogue.
“There’s a lot of disinformation,” said GP, television presenter and award-winning author Dr Ellie Cannon, chairing the event. “It’s one of my biggest bugbears. There are lots of myths out there, particularly online from people trying to sell you things.”
At “What Every Woman Should Know”, each expert introduced her pet peeve. “The one that worries me most is the idea that there is one magic pill, supplement or superfood that is going to solve all your issues, said registered nutritionist Eli Brecher, drawing knowing nods and laughter. “If it says on the pack: ‘Lose 5Ib in five days, heal your gut, balance your hormones and reverse your ageing’, I promise you none of those are possible from one supplement.”
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