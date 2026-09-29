Head Room Café wins inclusion award

Head Room, Jewish Care’s Jami mental health café and community hub, has scooped a coveted inclusion award for reducing isolation as well as the stigma around mental health.
The north-west London venue won the Promoting Inclusion Award at last week’s tenth London Dangoor Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the contribution of faith and belief communities to the capital city.
Supported by The Maurice Wohl Charitable Foundation, Head Room offers a different way of accessing mental health support. Rather than being a traditional clinical setting, it provides a welcoming café environment, where people can drop in for a coffee, join activities, meet others and talk about their mental health if they wish.
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