Head Room Café wins inclusion award

In 2017, Head Room’s community programme recorded 228 attendances. By last year, that figure had risen to 4,718.

Anually, it supports around 600 people, offering “a visible, inclusive place to belong”, said its heads.

The café’s free daily community activities programme includes co-working and wellbeing sessions, community befriending, talks and walks, and creative activities, which are offered in-person and online. Its staff are trained in mental health awareness, safeguarding and suicide prevention.

Louise Kermode, Jewish Care’s interim director of community services and mental health, said the café model helped make conversations about mental health feel more natural.

“By offering support in an informal café setting, Head Room helps reduce isolation, break down stigma around mental health, and makes it easier for people to seek help when they need it,” she said.

She added that bringing a busy café together with accessible mental health support in an open high-street setting meant inclusion became part of everyday life, rather than something separate.

An exercise group - part of Head Room's community programme (Photo: Jewish Care) [Missing Credit]

The service could also act as a gateway to other support, said Kermode. Staff and volunteers can signpost people to Jami’s wider services where appropriate, including one-to-one and peer support, community hubs, talking therapies and the Dangoor Children and Young Persons Service.

One Head Room attendee described the programme as having “saved my life”, adding: “The staff, the people, the connections – I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Head Room. It feels inclusive – it’s a shame the world is not more like Head Room.”

Rosalind Nelson, a Head Room volunteer, said: “Head Room gives hope, joy and friendship for all involved.”

For Gideon Levy, community development facilitator at Head Room, the London Dangoor award “recognises the importance of creating welcoming spaces where people feel seen, heard and supported”.

Levy also paid tribute to the staff, volunteers, partners and members who have helped build the community, describing the awards evening as a reminder of the contribution faith and belief communities make to creating a more inclusive London.

The win comes at a temporary period of change for the café, which is currently closed for essential maintenance.

Community groups are continuing where possible from alternative locations and staff said they were looking forward to welcoming the customers back to the café as soon as it reopens.