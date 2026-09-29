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Head Room Café wins inclusion award

The high street community hub was praised for reducing isolation and making conversations about mental health easier

September 29, 2026 11:13
Jewish Care's Jami Head Room mental health hub on the high street (Photo: Jewish Care)
Jewish Care's Jami Head Room mental health hub on the high street (Photo: Jewish Care)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Head Room, Jewish Care’s Jami mental health café and community hub, has scooped a coveted inclusion award for reducing isolation as well as the stigma around mental health.

The north-west London venue won the Promoting Inclusion Award at last week’s tenth London Dangoor Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the contribution of faith and belief communities to the capital city.

Jewish Care's Jami Head Room community programme wins The London Dangoor Award for Promoting Inclusion. (l-r) Georgia Shiers - volunteer, Gideon Levy - Community Development Facilitator, Roz Nelson - volunteer, Karen Conway - Community Development Facilitator (Photo: Jewish Care)Jewish Care's Jami Head Room community programme wins The London Dangoor Award for Promoting Inclusion. (l-r) Georgia Shiers - volunteer, Gideon Levy - Community Development Facilitator, Roz Nelson - volunteer, Karen Conway - Community Development Facilitator (Photo: Jewish Care)[Missing Credit]

Supported by The Maurice Wohl Charitable Foundation, Head Room offers a different way of accessing mental health support. Rather than being a traditional clinical setting, it provides a welcoming café environment, where people can drop in for a coffee, join activities, meet others and talk about their mental health if they wish.

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Topics:

Mental health

Jewish Care

Jami

Head Room

Dangoor Awards

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