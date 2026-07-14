Hatzola Northwest announces new site following arson attack

Hatzola Northwest has announced the purchase of a new site in north-west London following the recent arson attack against its ambulances.

The service’s chairman, Shloimie Richman, said that the new premises “represents an amazing next step in the growth of Hatzola Northwest and will enable us to consolidate all our services under one roof from the heart of our community”.

The purchase was enabled through a crowdfunding campaign launched shortly after the arson attack in March on the four ambulances, which raised £3.2m within a couple of days.

The money was earmarked for the purchase of a secure site in Golders Green. As part of the transaction, the site has been leased for two years to Kosher Kingdom, which suffered a large fire in May due to an electrical fault.