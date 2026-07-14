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Hatzola Northwest announces new site following arson attack

The purchase was enabled from £3.2m of crowdfunding within two days of the atrocity

July 14, 2026 14:05
The aftermath of the arson attack on Hatzola Northwest in Golders Green in March (Photo: Getty)
The aftermath of the arson attack on Hatzola Northwest in Golders Green in March (Photo: Getty)

By

Arthur Popivker

1 min read
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Hatzola Northwest has announced the purchase of a new site in north-west London following the recent arson attack against its ambulances.

The service’s chairman, Shloimie Richman, said that the new premises “represents an amazing next step in the growth of Hatzola Northwest and will enable us to consolidate all our services under one roof from the heart of our community”.

The purchase was enabled through a crowdfunding campaign launched shortly after the arson attack in March on the four ambulances, which raised £3.2m within a couple of days.

The money was earmarked for the purchase of a secure site in Golders Green. As part of the transaction, the site has been leased for two years to Kosher Kingdom, which suffered a large fire in May due to an electrical fault.

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Topics:

Hatzola ambulance attack

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