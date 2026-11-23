“Some people want to give but don’t know how,” said Michelle Barnett MBE, who founded GIFT along with Rabbi Naftali Schiff in 2003. “We provide the platform, opportunities and practical tools to enable them to do so.

“Our task is to enable those who want to give, and to inspire those who haven’t yet discovered the joy and responsibility of giving.”

As the JC team started by putting away boxes of non-perishable food at the GIFT hub, Barnett explained that most people want to give, and the key is making it easy for them to do so. She illustrated this approach with a story from the charity’s beginnings.

Michelle Barnett (credit: GIFT) [Missing Credit]

“Near the start, we asked the kosher shops in north London if they would consider having food collection boxes outside their shop. And they were saying: ‘Well, I'm not sure. No one will use them. They’ll get filled up with rubbish.’

“I asked if they would just trial them, and I said to Kosher Kingdom that B Kosher was going to have one, and I said to B Kosher that Kosher Kingdom was going to have one. They said: ‘Okay, fine, we’ll have it.’”

“Now, 20 years later, they’re still filling up. We get phone calls all the time from the shops saying the boxes are overflowing – which is always music to our ears.”

Not only does GIFT facilitate easy acts of charity, but it aims to instil charitable habits from an early age. The charity’s stated mission is “to inspire and enable lifelong giving”, and it gets children started young.

GIFT – which stands for “Give It Forward Today” – has an education team, fronted by Rabbi Avrohom Zeidman, who has created “a whole curriculum of giving” for primary and secondary school children.

One project asks the children to write compliments and words of appreciation on slips of paper, put them into a jar and give it to an important person in their life.

Three members of the JC team searching for the box containing cans of chickpeas (credit: The JC) [Missing Credit]

Another is a tzedakah box into which they put one penny each day. “The idea is to get into the habit of giving,” Barnett explained. “It’s all about exercising your giving muscle, like in the gym. Instead of doing three hours on one day and then not again [for a while], you do a little bit every day.”

A third project is Zeidman’s supermarket challenge, where groups are given 35 minutes to buy food at a supermarket to feed a family of five for a week – with £13.

“It’s most amazing,” Barnett smiled. “He talks about the joy of giving and the importance of giving and how best to give. He’s got little sticker books, and all these wonderful props.”

Once the donations were unpacked, the JC team moved to pack Shabbat parcels, complete with candles, matches, grape juice, sweets, and a prayer card, tied up with a colourful ribbon.

At the same time, Barnett received a delivery of a stack of cards, which, she explained, was a continuation of yet another project.

The JC team packing Shabbat parcels at the GIFT headquarters (credit: The JC) [Missing Credit]

“We started a project called ‘Cards of Care’ during the pandemic, where thousands of children across the UK made personalised cards for people in old age homes, when no one could go into the care homes,” she said.

It was an apt reminder of the charity’s considerable growth since its inception 23 years ago, when Barnett and Schiff started collecting bread from local bakeries which would otherwise have been thrown away, delivering it to families in need.

Today, GIFT has offices in London, Manchester, and Israel. In 2025, the charity engaged over 9,000 volunteers across its projects.

Arguably their most recognisable initiative is the weekly food packages, and between London and Manchester, they support approximately 500 families, giving out more than £1 million worth of food annually.

Barnett’s list of GIFT’s projects for engaging volunteers was near-endless. The charity runs The Giving Kitchen, where volunteers cook nutritious meals for those who cannot do so themselves. It operates out of several locations, including Borehamwood, Brondesbury Park, Radlett, and the City of Westminster.

At the office in Hendon where the JC team was diligently wrapping the Shabbat parcels, GIFT hosts food package-making on most days of the week. Each session caters to a different group, including those of barmitzvah age, students completing their Duke of Edinburgh Award or Yoni Jesner Award, and entire families.

And since October 7, it has organised trips to London for Israelis who have been gravely affected by the war.

“GIFT has kind of transitioned over the years to focus on the givers,” Barnett explained. “We’re trying to create more platforms, more opportunities for volunteers to come, to inspire and enable giving.”

They even keep their community of volunteers engaged while they embark on gap years in Israel, with GIFT-run cooking sessions for the homeless in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

As the last of the ribbons were tied and all 200 Shabbat parcels were boxed up ready for distribution around the capital and beyond, Barnett reflected on what she would say to someone hoping to make a difference to others but unsure of how to take the first step.

“Don’t start big,” she said. “Choose one thing. Look at what talents you have, figure out what your gift is in life, and use that to make a difference.”

This year’s Mitzvah Day took place on Sunday, November 22.