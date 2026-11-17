Being openly and visibly Jewish in Britain right now doesn’t always feel easy.
I hear it all the time: “Do I wear my Magen David out on the bus?”, “Should I mention that I'm Jewish in that job interview?”, “Is it easier, sometimes, just to keep my head down?”
At a time when antisemitism seems to be the main topic of conversation across the community, it's understandable that some Jews might feel tempted to dial down the volume on their Jewish identity.
This Mitzvah Day, I want to urge us all to do precisely the opposite.
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