I want to see tens of thousands of Jews across Britain pulling on their bright green T-shirts, rolling up their sleeves and heading into their neighbourhoods to do good. Proudly, confidently and unmistakably Jewish.

Not to demonstrate or protest against something negative, but to stand up for something, positive: Jewish values, our commitment to our neighbours and our determination to contribute positively to British society.

Jewish identity isn't only something to protect and defend. It's something to celebrate, express and put into action. There's a wonderful teaching in Pirkei Avot (1:17) Lo hamidrash hu ha'ikar, ela hama'aseh. "It is not the study that is the essential thing, but the deed."

And that, for me, captures the spirit of Mitzvah Day. Jewish values of chesed, loving kindness, and tikkun olam, repairing the world, aren't simply lovely ideas to discuss around the Shabbat table or debate online. They are calls to action, to take the values we've inherited from generation to generation and make them visible in the world around us.

That's the kind of Jewish pride I want us to turn the volume up on.

There are myriad ways to do this. Planting trees to help the environment; visiting lonely older people; cooking meals for families struggling with food poverty; distributing warm coats to people sleeping rough; wrapping festive gifts for children in hospital.

Small acts, perhaps. But collectively, they can make an enormous difference.

And I know from my family's experience on Mitzvah Day every year that there’s real joy in doing them, too. The satisfaction of making someone's day brighter, the friendships formed, the laughter shared, the pleasure of doing something worthwhile together.

That's why this year's Mitzvah Day theme, The Joy of Giving Back, feels particularly apt.

Because something else happens when we do these things. We connect with other people. Sometimes with fellow Jews from different backgrounds or generations. Sometimes with neighbours of other faiths, or none. People we might otherwise never meet.

Some of our interfaith relationships have been tested enormously over recent years. We can't pretend it's been anything other than challenging. On the other hand, we don't always have to address every elephant in the room, every time we meet.

Sometimes, we can simply roll up our sleeves, recognise our shared humanity and tackle a problem together.

One of the many things I’ve learned from Mitzvah Day’s inspirational founder, Laura Marks CBE, is that the relationships we build and the volunteering we inspire on Mitzvah Day can last long after the green bunting comes down and the T-shirts are back in the drawer.

This year, 21 years after its creation, Mitzvah Day has become part of JW3. It really couldn't have found a more fitting institutional home at a more important time.

I've always believed that a confident Jewish identity and meaningful engagement with wider society aren't competing priorities. They reinforce one another.

Of course, we must take antisemitism seriously and keep our communities safe, but we mustn't allow those who hate us to determine how we live our Jewish lives.

So, this Sunday 22 November, let's turn up the Jewish volume even louder. Let's put on those green T-shirts, roll up our sleeves, and experience The Joy of Giving Back.

Mitzvah Day is on Sunday, November 22, To find out how your local community is participating, click here

Raymond Simonson MBE is the chief executive of JW3