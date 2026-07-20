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Frum, kosher – and interrailing through Europe

Travelling as an observant Jew might sometimes be challenging, but it can be equally life-enhancing, as our writer discovered

July 20, 2026 13:35
Ahron Asher Moss (left) with his fellow travellers in Lugano (Photo: Ahron Asher Moss)
Ahron Asher Moss (left) with his fellow travellers in Lugano (Photo: Ahron Asher Moss)

By

Ahron Asher Moss

5 min read
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For many sixth-formers, finishing A-levels means freedom, an end to life under the shackles of parents and teachers, and a chance to explore the best of Europe. I knew that for me and my friends, embarking on a similar trip to many of our peers wouldn’t be easy.

As frum boys preparing to head to yeshivah just a few weeks later, we knew it was important for us to frame our trip as a pre-yeshivah experience rather than just a rules-free post A-level adventure.

We planned to travel through three countries, experiencing the best of Europe’s Jewish history, natural beauty, and, of course, football stadiums.

Ahron Asher Moss on his European travels (Photo: Ahron Asher Moss)Ahron Asher Moss on his European travels (Photo: Ahron Asher Moss)[Missing Credit]

With a year in Israel on the horizon, having only just finished school and with little disposable income, we needed to travel on a budget. For us, flights actually worked out cheaper than traditional interrailing.

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Topics:

Interrailing

Kosher

Europe

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