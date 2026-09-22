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Former museum director takes novel approach to dishing out British values

Marc Cave led the National Holocaust Museum before founding not-for-profit Fish & Chips

September 22, 2026 13:22
Copy of National Holocaust Museum touring exhibition ‘THE VICIOUS CIRCLE’, London, UK - 21 January 2025
Marc Cave, former director of National Holocaust Museum, has set up not-for-profit Fish & Chips (Photo: David Parry)

By

Alma Green

3 min read
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In a time of social division, Marc Cave thinks it is time to rebrand the fight against antisemitism.

Having stepped down from his role as CEO of Nottingham Holocaust Museum in February this year, Cave has transferred six years of leadership and a successful advertising career to a new front: using fish and chips to unite people behind British values.

“As an advertising chap, I know it’s far more effective to have a mass audience on your side,” said the South Hampstead Synagogue attendee. “Saying: ‘Be nice to Jews’ is a niche issue. You’re appealing to people’s better conscience. That doesn’t go too far, sadly.”

Inspired partly by his rabbi, Shlomo Levin’s Thought for the Week-style video series, which universalises Jewish values to build interfaith bridges, Cave’s new not-for-profit Fish & Chips aligns Britain’s interests with those of British Jewry – arguing that a better Britain for Jews is a better Britain for all.

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Topics:

Fish & Chips

Marc Cave

Antisemitism

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