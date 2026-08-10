Former client appointed chair of Jewish employment charity Resource

A former client of Resource has been appointed chair of trustees of the Jewish employment charity nearly two decades after first turning to the organisation for help with his own career.

Jamie Field will succeed Mike Beral as chair this month, following Beral's six years in the role. The appointment marks what the charity described as a “full circle” moment, with Field having first received support from Resource in 2007 before going on to build a career in the Jewish charitable sector.

Field, who has served as a Resource trustee in recent years, is currently Head of Change at Jewish Care, where he leads organisation-wide transformation across digital, culture and operations. He has previously completed both the Charityworks Leadership Programme and the Dangoor Senior Leadership Programme, and earlier this year received the JLC Lead Fellowship Award in recognition of his contribution to communal leadership.

Speaking about his appointment, Field said: “Resource played an important role in my own career journey, so it is a real privilege to take on the position of Chair of Trustees. Having experienced first hand the difference Resource can make, I am passionate about ensuring that many more people across our community can benefit from its support.