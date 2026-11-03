Family reunion in Lithuania leads to powerful exhibition at JW3

A descendant of a Lithuanian Jewish family has helped uncover a forgotten world of Jewish life through a new exhibition at JW3, inspired by her own personal history.
North-west London resident Dani Jaff Klein is co-curating Litvak Life: Stories of Jewish Lithuania, bringing together family photographs, letters and personal accounts, which explore the lives, traditions and experiences of Lithuanian Jews before the Holocaust.
Dani told the JC that when 21 members of the Jawschitz family – including her – had returned to their ancestral summer home in Lithuania this year, they could hardly have anticipated the welcome awaiting them at the front door.
Nearly 90 years after their relatives had fled Nazi persecution, the descendants arrived at Villa Sophie, a house built by their great-grandfather, Feivel Jawschitz. As they approached the property, they were unsure whether its present owner would want to meet them, recalled Dani.
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