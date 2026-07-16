Employment charity Resource creates in-house AI tool to help clients find new jobs

A new AI tool to help jobseekers find work has been launched by employment support organisation Resource.

Developed in-house, the tool was developed by Resource advisor Jonathan Bergwerk and built specifically for the charity, which works with the Jewish community.

Bergwerk said: “The world of work is changing quickly, and it’s important that we continue to innovate so we can provide the best possible support to our clients. By using technology to help advisors produce high quality analyses, documents and recommendations more efficiently, this tool frees up more time to focus on clients and their individual needs.”

He added that the AI tool would not be replacing human contact. “The advisor remains at the heart of the process, with technology enhancing our service rather than replacing the human element."