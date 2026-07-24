Derbyshire Jewish community reaffirms positive relationship with local council

A motion from Chesterfield Borough Council reaffirming its commitment to combatting antisemitism and supporting Jewish residents has been welcomed by Derbyshire Jewish Community (DJC).
The group’s survey in July 2025 found that 93 per cent of respondents did not feel completely safe in the borough.
The motion reaffirmed the council’s adoption of the IHRA working definition for antisemitism and publicly condemned antisemitism, recognising its impact on Derbyshire’s Jewish residents.
It also included a commitment by the council to work with local partners, including DJC and the Derbyshire Constabulary, going forward.
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