Breast Cancer Now to host first event for Jewish community

She added: “This is our first collaboration with Jewish charities and is an important opportunity to reach a specific community as part of our commitment to ensure everyone across the UK is breast aware.”

Manveet Basra from Breast Cancer Now (Photo: Manveet Basra/LinkedIn) [Missing Credit]

“We know that people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry are more likely to carry inherited alterations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which can increase the risk of breast and other cancers.

“For us as the UK’s leading breast cancer charity, we know we’re stronger working together, and by collaborating with trusted community organisations, we can better reach people with information that is meaningful and accessible to them.”

The initiative has been welcomed by Jewish charities Chai Cancer Care and Jnetics, which have been working in collaboration with Breast Cancer Now to plan the evening.

Chair of Chai Cancer Care Louise Hager MBE, who is chairing the panel, said: “I’m delighted that Chai Cancer Care is joining forces with Breast Cancer Now and Jnetics for the first ‘Nosh and Natter’ event.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring women together in a relaxed and welcoming setting, while talking openly about breast cancer, breast health, BRCA and the support available. We hope it will be an evening where women can ask questions, hear from experts and leave feeling better informed about their health. The importance of being able to recognise any changes and seek support early has the potential to save lives.”

Chai Cancer Care chair Louise Hager MBE will be hosting the panel (Photo: Chai Cancer Care) [Missing Credit]

Joshua Forman, head of science, education and outreach at Jnetics, who is one of the panellists, said collaboration was key to ensure the Jewish community could access the information, reassurance and support that it needed. “Jnetics has been pleased to work with Breast Cancer Now through the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, and we are delighted that ‘Nosh and Natter’ marks our first public-facing collaboration.

“Alongside Chai Cancer Care, we are excited to showcase the wide range of support available and to create a warm, welcoming and valuable event for our community. Through events like this, we hope to continue raising awareness and empower as many people as possible with the knowledge they need to understand their risk and make informed choices.”

I want people to know that BRCA can be carried by men, and you don't have to think of yourself as religiously Jewish to still potentially carry the gene

Panellist Carly Moosah, who is a breast cancer survivor and advocate, will be talking about how a BRCA test could have prevented her from being diagnosed with breast cancer and her half-sister with ovarian cancer.

She inherited the BRCA gene mutation from her father, who is of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

“I want people to know that BRCA can be carried by men, and you don't have to think of yourself as religiously Jewish to still potentially carry the gene. One Jewish grandparent in your family history could mean that you may have inherited the gene. I want people to feel empowered to test and to know [if they are a BRCA carrier] because I wish I had known before cancer came along.

She added: “I think people should attend the event because it is a community event that will connect one another. You will be educated, find support – and have some delicious nosh too!”

The other panellists are Katie Kaye, a BRCA 1 carrier, who underwent preventative surgeries and has shared her experience on social media.

Katie Kaye with her children (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

She said: “It is important to be aware of the risk so that you are informed and can make the correct decision for you. For me personally, it meant choosing to have surgery to remove the huge risk and give myself the best chance to be around for my children growing up.”

Kaye said the evening would be a chance to help normalise conversations around breast cancer awareness and prevention.

“Many people would not even be aware that they are at risk and what that risk might mean for them. Having conversations on these important topics can mean opening people’s eyes.”

JC journalist Gaby Wine, who is also a carrier and has written extensively about the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, will also be on the panel.

One in 40 Ashkenazi Jews and one in 140 Sephardi Jews carry a BRCA gene mutation, in comparison to one in 250 of the general population.

The mutation increases the risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers. If a man or a woman carries the gene, there is a 50 per cent chance of passing it onto their children.

The BRCA test involves sending off a saliva sample (Photo: Getty) Getty Images

In January 2024, the NHS piloted the Jewish BRCA Testing Programme. It is expected to resume in September and become permanently available in 2027/8. It is open to anyone over 18 – male or female – with at least one Jewish grandparent.

Through the testing programme, over 700 people have been found to be BRCA carriers and are eligible for surveillance and preventative measures on the NHS.

Nosh and Natter

Informative and informal conversations with the Jewish community about breast cancer and BRCA

Hosted by Breast Cancer Now in partnership with Chai Cancer Care and Jnetics

Tuesday 1st September

Time: 6pm – 8:30pm

NW London venue

The event is open to men and women

To sign up, click here

For more information and to register your interest in the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, go to: jewishbrca.org or click here