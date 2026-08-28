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Breast Cancer Now to host first event for Jewish community

The charity is inviting women and men to an informal ‘Nosh and Natter’ on September 1 to learn about breast cancer signs and symptoms and BRCA risk

August 28, 2026 10:38
Copy of Josh Forman and Carly Moosah (Photo: Gaby Wine)
Josh Forman from Jnetics and Carly Moosah, a breast cancer and BRCA-awareness advocate, are two of the panellists (Photo: Gaby Wine)

By

JC Reporter

4 min read
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A national breast cancer charity is hosting an event for the Jewish community for the first time to raise awareness of symptoms and risk factors.

On Tuesday evening, Breast Cancer Now will hold an informal “Nosh and Natter” in north-west London, which will include a talk from a breast cancer nurse and a panel discussion with people with lived experience of breast cancer and BRCA.

The initiative came about after conversations with Breast Cancer Now’s Jewish employee group, said Manveet Basra, the charity’s associate director of public health, inclusion and awareness.

Basra told the JC: “[They helped] us understand the importance of making breast cancer information relevant and accessible to different communities.”

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Topics:

breast cancer

BRCA

Jnetics

Chai Cancer Care

Breast Cancer Now

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