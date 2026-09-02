Birmingham can still have a bright Jewish future, believes the community’s chronicler

As a teenager, Olga Swan can remember auditioning with actor Anton Lesser for one of the Jewish youth shows that used to be staged in the communal hall of Singers Hill Synagogue in Birmingham. He was a “shy young boy” back then, she said, and did not get picked “because it was all singing and dancing, and that wasn’t his thing”.
But the experience of missing out on Jewish amateur dramatics in the 1960s did not deter him from pursuing, as it turned out, a highly successful acting career that has encompassed BBC Television Shakespeare, more recently Game Of Thrones and the Morse spin-off Endeavour and a part to come in the new TV adaptation of Harry Potter.
At 78, Olga herself is still going strong, having this summer published a portrait of Birmingham Jewry – And the Walls Sang – whose history goes back close to 200 years. “The Jewish people in the area were kind of nomadic because nobody would let them live, nobody would let them trade,” she told the JC. “And then there was a rumour that there was a nearby town that not only would let them live there but would also let them trade. So they all rushed to Birmingham.”
One of the early synagogues was erected with a donation from Lord George Gordon, the eccentric aristocrat, who converted to Judaism and became known as “the Birmingham Moses”.
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