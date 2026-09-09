Aviv closes Edgware restaurant to become simcha space

One of the UK’s oldest kosher restaurants has announced it is closing to become an event space.

The owners of Aviv in Edgware explained that the restaurant’s closure came as they focused on their catering and events company.

Eat Street Kitchen was launched in 2024, and while it initially used external venues to host events, it increasingly began using Aviv as a venue.

Sharing information on social media, the owners said the event space, which would be called 87 by Eat Street Kitchen, would open this October.