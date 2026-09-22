’Antisemitism and antizionism at work’ survey launched for Jewish employees

Jewish employees working in non-Jewish companies are being asked to fill in a survey to gauge how comfortable they feel expressing their Jewishness in the workplace.
Questions in the UK 2026 Antisemitism and Antizionism at Work Survey ask how confident people feel about sharing that they are Jewish with colleagues, whether anti-racism training incorporates antisemitism awareness and if participants feel included when it comes to their company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.
The survey is being issued by the Jewish Legal Network (JLN) and award-winning speaker and coach Harriet Waley-Cohen, who works in the field of DEI. It is open to people working in any profession.
The results of the survey will be used to inform a panel discussion, hosted by the JLN on October 8.
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