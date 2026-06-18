Andrew Marr: ‘Intense block thinking is the original sin in European history’

In an intimate address at the House of Commons on Monday night, Andrew Marr told supporters of the Anne Frank Trust that the UK would be “immeasurably thinner, lesser, weaker, less exciting, and frankly less well-defended without our Jewish brothers and sisters”.
The celebrated broadcaster bemoaned the “intense block thinking” which he considers rife in today’s society, saying that considering problems to be because of “‘the Jews’, ‘the Muslims’, ‘the Christians’, ‘the this’, ‘the that’… is the original sin in European history”.
Marr commended the work that AFT is doing to combat this way of thinking, calling it a “wonderful and properly essential part of education in Britain”.
“Antisemitism is a dark lurking evil in European history; it is always present,” he continued. “It will come back, it always comes back, and therefore, you always need the education to push back inside schools and tell people the truth about what has happened.”
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