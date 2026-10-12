ADHD podcast pioneer scoops top industry award

A podcaster who has transformed the conversation on ADHD in women and girls has been presented with a top podcasting industry award.
Kate Moryoussef, from Manchester, has won gold in the parenting category at the British Podcast Awards for The ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast.
Kate, who was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Peter Crouch, Alan Carr and Pete Wicks at the awards ceremony, told the JC: “It was very exciting to win this award. There were lots of big names in the room – and me.”
The 46-year-old, who attends Shaare Hayim Congregation, found out she had ADHD when she was 40, many years after both her brothers had been given the diagnosis as children.
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