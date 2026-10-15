Academics bring celebration of Jewish culture to London stage

Jewish academics and performers are joining forces for a celebration of Jewish culture, humour and intellectual life, as university staff seek to highlight the contribution of Jews to British society amid growing concerns about antisemitism on campus.
Sechel & Sensibility: An Evening of Jewish Wit, Wisdom and Wonder will bring together comedians, musicians, writers and scholars in central London on October 29, as part of the Bloomsbury Festival.
The event marks the first collaboration between the Intra-Communal Professorial Group (ICPG) and the UCL Jewish Staff Network, with organisers hoping to offer a different perspective on Jewish life at a time when the experiences of Jewish students and academics have frequently been dominated by tensions surrounding Israel and the war in Gaza.
Brad Blitz, chair of the ICPG and professor of international politics and policy at UCL, said: “Universities are places of ideas, culture, creativity and debate, and Jewish academics have always played an important role in championing the extraordinary intellectual and cultural traditions that we Jews inherit and continue to create.”
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