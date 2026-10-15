Academics bring celebration of Jewish culture to London stage

David Lewis [Missing Credit]

He added: “Campus life has been extremely challenging for staff and students alike over the past three years. That is why we have chosen to celebrate our contribution in this way at the Bloomsbury Festival – an annual occasion known for its vibrancy, inclusivity and creativity.”

The ICPG is a charitable organisation dedicated to combatting antisemitism in higher education. It brings together more than 150 academics from over 45 British universities, across disciplines ranging from science and technology to the humanities.

Its collaboration with the UCL Jewish Staff Network reflects an effort to bring Jewish academics together not only to address hostility, but also to celebrate their contribution to university life and the wider cultural landscape, said the show’s organisers.

The evening will feature an eclectic programme spanning Jewish music, comedy, performance, visual art, technology and scholarship.

Comedians Rachel Creeger and David Lewis will host the event, which will include performances by klezmer musicians Oi Va Voi, the Yiddish Spielers, dancer and choreographer Rosie Kay, and jazz musician Martin Speake.

Tamara Micner from the Yiddish Spielers (Photo: Christa Holka) Christa Holka

UCL professor of human-computer interaction Jen Rode and Jewish studies professor Lily Kahn will present Robots and Rabbis, exploring the meeting of technology and Jewish thought.

Concert pianist Ian Pace will perform alongside soprano Ilona Domnich, while Dr Keith Kahn-Harris will examine the cultural legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. JC writer and author Zoe Strimpel will also appear.

The programme will also feature Professor Nathan Abrams and his short film The Only Jew in the Village, award-winning graphic novelist Carol Isaacs discussing Mizrahi history and her children’s book, The Cloak from Baghdad, and curator Professor Andrew Renton exploring artistic figures described as “Artistic Chutzpadiks”.

Josh Edelman, professor in drama and contemporary performance at Manchester School of Theatre, is curating the event.

He said: “Jewish culture stretches back thousands of years. It is a culture of ideas and argument, music and literature, humour and storytelling, questioning and creativity.

“At a time when Jewish identity can too easily be reduced to the challenges facing the community, it feels particularly important to make space and find time to remember the joy of Jewish life and culture.”

Rosie Kay [Missing Credit]

Edelman said the event would offer audiences the opportunity to discover unfamiliar aspects of Jewish creativity alongside established performers and academics.

“This event is a chance for curious people to come together, discover new ideas, enjoy extraordinary performers, laugh, listen and experience Jewish culture at its most vibrant,” he said.

The title, Sechel & Sensibility, draws on the Hebrew word “sechel”, meaning intellect or common sense, and signals the organisers' ambition to combine serious ideas with humour and entertainment.

The event comes amid continuing concerns about antisemitism and anti-Israel hostility at UCL.

In March 2025, the JC reported a protest outside the university, where more than 70 masked students chanted: “No more hiding, no more fear, Zionists not welcome here,” and calling for intifada. Some demonstrators were reportedly from other colleges and others were unaffiliated activists.

In November 2025, UCL’s president and provost, Dr Michael Spence, condemned antisemitic comments made at a student-organised event, including the repetition of the historic blood libel, describing them as “utterly appalled” and confirming that an investigation had been launched.

Jewish academics have raised concerns about rhetoric and protests that they say can cross that line or leave Jewish students and staff feeling excluded.

Against this backdrop, the ICPG and UCL Jewish Staff Network said they were seeking to put Jewish culture, scholarship and creativity centre stage.

Keith Kahn Harris [Missing Credit]

The event forms part of the wider Bloomsbury Festival, which celebrates the arts, sciences and ideas through performances and public events across central London.

The festival is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

Sechel & Sensibility: An Evening of Jewish Wit, Wisdom and Wonder takes place on Thursday, October 29, from 7pm to 9.30pm.Tickets cost £6–£20 and are available through the Bloomsbury Festival