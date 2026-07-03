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76 years old, 10,000 feet up in the sky, £18,000 raised for charity

Duncan Dymond’s daring dive has amassed funds for the Anne Frank Trust

July 3, 2026 11:01
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Duncan freefalling (photo: FreeFallFilms)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

At an age where most people slow down, 76-year-old Duncan Dymond has taken the road less travelled – as he threw himself headfirst out of a plane in the name of charity last month.

“Most friends who I told about it thought I was completely insane and should be locked up,” Duncan told the JC. “But I wanted to do something to really challenge myself.”

He said the idea came about when he was at the gym, and his personal trainer, Scott – who used to be a paratrooper in the British army – suggested he try it out.

“I said: ‘Scott, are you out of your mind?’” said Duncan, who still works as a consultant cardiologist.

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Topics:

Anne Frank Trust

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