100-year-old Miriam gets surprise visit from the Chief Rabbi

It’s well known that if you get to 100, you receive a special card from the King and Queen of England. But Miriam, celebrating her centenary, received a visit from the Chief Rabbi too.

Jewish Deaf Association (JDA) member Miriam was taken by surprise when Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis came to see her at a JDA-hosted celebration in north-west London, which recognised both her milestone birthday and her 75-year membership of the charity.

As well as teaching the Chief Rabbi how to sign “Happy birthday”, the pair spent time chatting together about Miriam’s life, and Rabbi Mirvis was happy to answer questions from guests about his own life.

JDA ran a True or False quiz, with questions about 1926, the year Miriam was born, and facts about her life and her long association with the charity, which she joined the first day it opened its doors in 1951.