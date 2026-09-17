Why would we holiday anywhere else?

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And Israel is not one holiday but a dozen. The same small country hosts the barmitzvah trip and the multigenerational fortnight, the couples’ food weekend and the serious hiking week, the history tour and the beach flop. The north means the wineries and cycling routes of the Galilee and Golan, klezmer filling the old city of Safed each summer, and Akko’s Crusader fortress newly brought to life after dark. The south means desert skies thick with stars, canyon hikes and winter warmth. North and south alike offer natural hot springs where people have soaked since Roman times. Few destinations of any size can serve so many different trips; almost none can do it within a two-hour drive of a single airport.

And if you are wondering when, the honest answer is that Israel has no off-season. Autumn brings Succot, when so many balconies and courtyards in Jerusalem seem to hold a succah and the city gives itself over to open-air celebration. In winter, Eilat and the Dead Sea are in the mid-twenties while Britain shivers, and Chanukah can be spent where the story actually happened, sufganiyot in every bakery window. Spring is the hiker’s season, the hills briefly green and the wildflowers out, with Pesach in Jerusalem sitting at the very top of the list of things every Jewish family should do once. Summer is the full Mediterranean experience with energetic beach mornings, market lunches and outdoor festival evenings. There is a time and moment for everyone.

Israel is a real country, not an idea, and Israelis argue about it as fiercely as anyone in the UK does. Loving it has never required agreeing with everything about it. But there is a difference between a place you must explain yourself to and a place where you belong, and after the past few years that difference really matters.

It matters to Israel too. Tourism is one of the country’s core industries, fuelling a quarter of a million livelihoods at its peak, and the past three years have been the hardest it has ever known. The guides, hoteliers and family restaurants that held on through the challenging seasons did so on a belief and a promise, that visitors from all over the world would return in their numbers. British Jews, to this community’s enormous credit, never stopped going but many are still yet to do a trip in the last three years. The recovery is nascent, but it is real, and the Ministry of Tourism in Israel is supporting dozens of new visitor projects across the country, from heritage sites and promenades to cycling trails and accessibility upgrades, from the Galilee to the Negev. This is a country preparing for a future with more guests than ever, of all ages, needs and tastes.

So the question in the headline is a genuine one. If one destination matches the others on sunshine, beats them on food and history, adds a welcome no other place on earth can give a Jewish family, and directs every shekel to people who held on through the crisis, then the rational choice and the right choice are one and the same.

Rosh Hashanah is the season of return. This year, let it mean a table on a warm evening with your family around it and nothing but warm welcomes. A place to breathe out fully and truly unwind. You are home, unjudged and unquestioned.

​Book your next trip to Israel, and make it a highlight of your 5787. Wishing every reader of the JC a good and sweet new year.