Why would we holiday anywhere else?

The stories have accumulated over the past couple of years, as they will have reached you too. Jewish families feeling less comfortable abroad, parents wondering whether to leave the Magen David at home, holidaymakers encountering hostility where they expected only a break. Some incidents made the media and others travelled through communities and conversations.
Most trips, of course, still pass without incident, and Jewish families will rightly continue to holiday all over the world. But there is one country where none of that follows you off the plane. Where no one lowers their voice, Shabbat arrives across a whole city with all its collective magic, and your children connect with something that is their birthright. You may say that, as director of the Israel Government Tourism Office in the UK and Ireland, I have a vested interest, and you would be right. But I arrived in Britain with my family in the summer of 2023, weeks before everything changed, and after three years of watching this community carry itself with remarkable dignity, what I want to say goes beyond my job description.
I believe choosing Israel is not a sacrifice to be made in solidarity to Israel, but it is solidarity all the same. Judged purely as a destination, on exactly the criteria you would apply to anywhere else, Israel competes and often clearly wins out.
Consider our “product”. Tel Aviv now feeds you as well as any city on earth. The Carmel Market alone is worth the flight, and the city’s chefs have built reputations that travel far beyond it. The beaches are spectacular, full of life and sport in and out of the water. The history has no rival. In Jerusalem you can walk the Pilgrimage Road on stones last trodden 2,000 years ago. At the Israel Museum, the Great Isaiah Scroll is on display in its entirety for the first time. At ANU, the Museum of the Jewish People, a British Jewish family will quite literally find itself. Then there is everything from the unique stillness of the Dead Sea to the coral reefs of Eilat, from the trails of the epic Negev to a new generation of luxury hotels whose rooftop pools and spas rival any in the world.