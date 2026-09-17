Become a Member
Sponsored

Why use auctions for buying and selling?

September 17, 2026 08:57
PHOTO-2026-04-14-11-01-52.jpg

By

Chris Glenn

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The auction market remains strong and there is significant and competitive demand in our salerooms. However, buyers are being more selective. Undoubtedly the volume of lots being offered at auction has increased significantly but many auctioneers are withdrawing lots at the last minute and, for the majority that offer online-only sales, the withdrawn lots are mainly those with no registered bidder just before the sale.

Buyers are, however, sifting through and finding lots where the traditional property-buying criteria apply: location, clean title, value and opportunity.

In our saleroom, as we – unusually among national auctioneers – offer bidders the opportunity to attend and bid in person, these lots are achieving highly competitive bidding and invariably achieving sale prices above expectations.

The effect of this is the return of spin-off bidding, where a buyer may attend the auction for one lot, be outbid by a large amount over their intended maximum and then look for and bid on another opportunity that they might otherwise not have considered, or that they did have in their mind as a possible alternative but had not indicated an intention to bid for.

Topics:

Auctions

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper