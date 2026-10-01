Become a Member
Sponsored

When a diagnosis changes everything, Camp Simcha is there for you

October 1, 2026 16:52
Camp Simcha Sibling Retreat 2026

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

There is a moment every parent of a seriously ill child remembers – the second their world splits into “before” and “after” diagnosis. When normal life stops and something harder begins. Things they’ve always taken for granted such as celebrating the festivals together as a family are no longer a given. The impact of a serious childhood illness looks different for every family, but what follows, the hospital appointments, the treatment, the fear, the pressure on day-to-day life – that part is universal.

This is where Camp Simcha steps in – here to help families trying to cope with everything around the diagnosis, parents trying to hold family life together while their world is falling apart. As the Jewish community’s charity for families with a seriously ill child, Camp Simcha offers 25 different services, providing practical, therapeutic and emotional support, designed to make a critical difference exactly when it is needed.

Here we share an insight into a few of those services.

It all begins with the family liaison officers

Topics:

Health

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper