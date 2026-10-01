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What would you pray for, if you were ten again?

October 1, 2026 20:45
Tamar, 10, with friend at our Animal Therapy Centre.JPG
Tamar, 10, with friend at our Animal Therapy Centre. Photo by Youth Aliyah Child Rescue.

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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What do you remember wishing for at ten years old? A new bike? A sleepover with your best friend? A trip to Disneyland?

It's a question that takes you right back to childhood.

But when Youth Aliyah Child Rescue asked children across its five youth villages in Israel what they would pray for, their answers were very different.

Tamar, 10, at our Animal Therapy Centre. Photo by Youth Aliyah Child Rescue.Tamar, 10, at our Animal Therapy Centre. Photo by Youth Aliyah Child Rescue.[Missing Credit]

One ten-year-old, Tamar, wished the nightmares would stop. "The sirens have made me afraid," she wrote. Another child dreamed of one day caring for her own family the way her foster family cares for her: "They're showing me what it feels like to be part of a loving family." One worried whether there would be enough food for his younger siblings: "My father is in the reserves and my mother has no money to feed my younger siblings. I hope the youth village can keep helping so I can stop worrying." And a teenager who discovered healing through our specialist music therapy programme wished his friends could experience the same: "Music has helped me heal. I hope we can get new instruments so all my friends can benefit too."

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Charity

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