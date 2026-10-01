What we inherit

Our traditions are rooted in memory. We trace ourselves back through parents and grandparents, teachers and communities, not simply because genealogy matters, but because every generation inherits something greater than possessions. We inherit values, responsibilities and stories; and our job at Jewish Museum London is to preserve this legacy – not only for our own community but also to educate others on the rich, diverse heritage of Jewish people residing in the UK.

While we look for our permanent new home, Jewish Museum London's new interim space – two rooms – on the top floor of JW3, does just that.

Room one displays highlights from the permanent collection in an exhibition called Tree of Life: Stories from Jewish Museum London’s Collection. This exhibition is both an institutional and a human portrait. It reflects the museum’s own history as a collecting institution – its 35,000 strong collection spanning Judaica, artifacts of everyday life and commemoration, documentary photography, and archival material.

The exhibition traces Jewish life in Britain: its visibility and its quieter moments, its distinctiveness and its deep imprint on the society it has shaped and been shaped by. The earliest object dates to the 1650s, just before Jews were readmitted to Britain, with the latest dating to 2023. The collection speaks to a tradition of documenting life, of bearing witness to presence, of insisting on visibility in the face of histories that have sometimes sought the opposite. The overall theme is the Tree of Life: trees offer a lens through which to explore Jewish identity, social history and culture.