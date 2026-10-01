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Tzedakah shouldn’t stop with us

October 1, 2026 21:36
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Photo of a young woman working on a landscape project in her backyard.

By

Anthony Broza

3 min read
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Most of us don’t think of ourselves as philanthropists.

We might give to an appeal, sponsor someone doing a marathon, support a synagogue, send money when there is a crisis, or quietly help a cause that matters to us. We probably don’t make a great song and dance about it. We just give.

And that, in many ways, is tzedakah. It is one of those Jewish ideas that is woven so deeply into communal life that we sometimes forget how remarkable it is. We grow up understanding that if someone needs help, we should help. If a community organisation matters, we should support it. If we are fortunate enough to have something to give, then giving is simply part of the deal. So I sometimes wonder why we treat legacy giving as though it belongs in a completely different category.

Why should tzedakah stop when we do? For me, leaving a gift to charity in a will is not really about death at all. It is about what continues afterwards.

Topics:

Charity

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