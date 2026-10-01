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Twenty years of expert employment and business support for the community

October 1, 2026 21:20
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WE Hub London in Finchley and WE Hub Manchester @ The Belmont offer affordable, professional and supportive shared workspaces where business owners, freelancers and the self-employed can work and connect. Photo Work Avenue

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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Founded in 2006, from one small desk, Work Avenue has grown into a leading employment and business support organisation for the Jewish community, with more than 4,000 people engaging with its services each year. For two decades, the charity has supported people of all ages, and from all across the community, to find work, change careers, build skills, gain promotion and launch or grow businesses – with one guiding principle: helping them earn a living with dignity. To mark its 20th anniversary, we look at 20 ways Work Avenue can support your job search, career and business today:

1. Recruitment service

Work Avenue’s newly expanded recruitment service connects employers with job-ready candidates, taking time to understand both sides, identify suitable matches and support the process through to placement.

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Charity

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