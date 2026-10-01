Twenty years of expert employment and business support for the community

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2. Freelance agency

The Freelance Agency connects businesses and charities with trusted freelancers for projects ranging from bookkeeping and administration to digital marketing, design and copywriting, while helping freelancers build experience, portfolios and careers.

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3. One-to-one career advice

Expert advisers provide personalised guidance to help you identify your strengths, set goals, explore opportunities and plan your next steps.

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4. Jobs board

Work Avenue’s jobs board brings together vacancies at different levels of experience and seniority, full and part time, with new opportunities added regularly.

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5. Facebook and WhatsApp

Regularly updated with job alerts, these groups are a great way to find out about live vacancies.

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6. CV development

Get help creating a clear, contemporary CV and tailoring it to the roles you are applying for, while learning how to present your experience effectively.

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7. Interview preparation

Build confidence with practical guidance, potential interview questions and mock interviews.

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8. Transferable skills

Work Avenue can help you recognise the skills you have gained in previous employment, volunteering, life experience or other activities and identify how they transfer to the role you are applying for.

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9. In-work assistance

Support does not stop when you secure a job. In-work assistance can help you navigate challenges, settle into a new role and develop your career.

10. Training

Subsidised courses delivered by industry experts help you develop practical, real-world skills and improve your confidence and employability.

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11. Laptop Library

If you do not have regular access to a computer, Work Avenue can lend you a laptop, helping remove a practical barrier to searching and applying for jobs.

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12. Employment workshops

Free workshops year-round cover the practical aspects of finding work.

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13. Employment events

Meet employers and recruiters, learn what they are looking for and get practical advice.

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14. One-to-one business advice

Whether you have a business idea, are already trading or want to grow, experienced advisers provide personalised guidance to help you overcome challenges and achieve your goals.

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15. WE Hub shared workspace

WE Hub London in Finchley and WE Hub Manchester @ The Belmont offer affordable, professional and supportive shared workspaces where business owners, freelancers and the self-employed can work and connect.

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16. Thrive Mentoring

Specifically designed for established business owners, this programme offers a valuable opportunity to receive guidance from seasoned business leaders.

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17. Business networking

Work Avenue creates opportunities to meet other business owners, freelancers and professionals, make connections, exchange ideas and develop relationships that can lead to new opportunities and clients.

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18. Business workshops

Practical workshops and webinars cover areas such as marketing, sales, finance and business development.

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19. Business events

Events bring together entrepreneurs, experts and the wider community to share knowledge, make connections and take the next step with a business.

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20. School support

Work Avenue joins forces with schools to enhance students’ journeys towards work, building awareness, skills and confidence as they prepare for employment.

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theworkavenue.org.uk

Registered charity 1164762