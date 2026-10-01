Together we can rebuild lives shattered by conflict, bringing independence and hope, one dog at a time

Since the horrific events of October 7, thousands of Israelis have suffered life-changing physical injuries. But alongside those visible wounds, an even greater crisis has emerged. A wave of psychological trauma is sweeping across the country, affecting soldiers, reservists, families and children alike.
Experts now warn that Israel is facing a long-term national mental health emergency. A recent Haaretz article quoted that more than 69,000 civilians have already been recognised as suffering war-related psychological injuries, while almost one in five Israelis continues to experience symptoms of PTSD, a rate far higher than the global average.
Mental health professionals believe many more cases have yet to emerge, as trauma often takes years to fully reveal itself.
Behind these figures are real people. A veteran unable to sleep because of recurring nightmares. A survivor whose panic attacks make everyday life impossible. A child living with fear after witnessing scenes no one should see. These invisible injuries can steal independence, confidence and hope.