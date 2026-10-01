Together we can rebuild lives shattered by conflict, bringing independence and hope, one dog at a time

However, at the Israel Guide Dog Centre, life-changing dogs are helping people reclaim all three.

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Every dog is expertly bred and trained to meet a specific need. Guide dogs restore independence to people whose sight has been lost or damaged, enabling them to move through the world with confidence once again.

PTSD service dogs provide practical support and constant reassurance for those living with severe trauma. They can interrupt panic attacks, wake their partner from terrifying nightmares, create space in crowded places and provide the confidence needed to re-engage with family, work and everyday life. For many people, these remarkable dogs become a lifeline, restoring not only safety but also dignity and hope. As Avi, 36, said, “for the first time since the war, I can walk outside without feeling completely alone”.

The centre also provides emotional support dogs to children whose lives have been turned upside down by conflict, displacement and the prolonged absence of parents serving their country. Their unconditional love offers comfort, security and a sense of normality during the most difficult of times. One mum who recently received an emotional support dog for her child commented that now her son smiles again.

As the demand for these extraordinary dogs continues to grow, so too does the need for support. The mental health consequences of the conflict will be felt for many years, and countless more people will need help rebuilding their lives.

As a PTSD client told the centre, “I can’t change what happened. But thanks to my dog, I believe I can have a future.”

To find out more about the work of the Israel Guide Dog Centre, make a donation, or arrange a tour of the centre during your next visit to Israel, see israelguidedog.org.uk.

Your support will help provide more life-changing dogs, bringing independence, comfort and hope to people whose lives have been shattered by conflict. One dog at a time.

​israelguidedog.org.uk

Registered charity 1188449