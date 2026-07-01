Three’s company for garden entertaining

All this comes at a cost, of course – but, says Bridgman: “Although less expensive furniture may appear the same on the surface, it tends to show signs of wear and tear much faster and, within a couple of years, may need replacing.” Which for some will justify an outlay of £6,500 on the pair of modular rattan corner sofas designed to seat six, plus a large coffee table, which comprise Bridgman’s Kensington set.

In an era when comfort is all, even garden benches are getting a different look to soften their elegant hard frames. Rowen & Wren has smartly upholstered both metal and wooden varieties with striped cushions designed for leisurely lolling.

But first – lunch is served! Those looking for outdoor living rooms will likely already have an outdoor kitchen, which can be anything from a cart incorporating a charcoal or gas-fired grill with shelves beneath and either side for plates to a full-on al fresco assembly from the likes of Abimis of Italy, EO Kitchens and Zest Outdoor Living.

A new bit of one-upmanship is to integrate your appliances – an outdoor fridge and sink are invaluable where wiring and plumbing close to an exterior wall allows, as are cupboards which close securely to protect contents from the elements – within a swathe of marble or granite worktop.

But the only real essential is a source of outdoor cooking. For some a simple, albeit multi-functional, barbecue will provide the whole answer – the Vonhaus XL trolley charcoal grill-with-smoker has had rave reviews in spite of the knockdown price of £132 – while for others a wood-fired oven is de rigueur.

Many chefs swear by a pricey Big Green Egg, and similar-looking competitors include the Boss Grill’s The Egg Kamado from Appliances Direct, which doubles as a smoker, stays hot all day and comes with a free pizza stone.

Kettle barbecues average out at three figures, while for a few thousand a major object of outdoor cooking desire is the beautiful charcoal-fired Charlie oven in a dazzling range of bright colours, equipped to barbecue, smoke or bake anything from grilled meat to pizzas. At the other end of the price scale are small, portable pizza ovens and Hibachi grills, both making outdoor cooking possible for flat-dwellers with a balcony.

Some garden dining tables now come fitted with an integral heat source so diners can enjoy cooking their own teppanyaki or picking from a fondue on the go. But the handsome firepit at the centre of the handsome Barker & Stonehouse rattan dining set is not intended to be cooked on, merely to provide a source of heat and a sense of occasion.

Consider one or more freestanding fire pits too, to combat chilly evenings; some do incorporate barbecues over which to grill a post-prandial marshmallow or five, if not the complete meal. “Fire pits are an increasingly popular choice for gardens and outdoor spaces, reflecting a growing desire to create gardens that feel warm, inviting and like an extension of the home,” says Magdalena Gierasinska of Barker & Stonehouse.

Finally, don’t forget the lawn, on which your outdoor living room is most likely to live, and which will form a carpet for your guests. While the new Rotak cordless lawnmower from Bosch comes with grass combs to keep edges neat, its VisiMow Robot maybe even more useful if the grass needs a haircut on entertaining day and time has run out to do it manually.

And when the party is over, clean up with a cordless power brush, ideally one with a water-safe head, such as Bosch’s Taydo which, rain or shine, will scrub stains off stone or concrete furniture and worktops, so you’re ready for your next garden party.