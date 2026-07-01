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Three’s company for garden entertaining

July 1, 2026 14:56
Bridgman - Antibes 2 Seater Sofa, Two Lounge Armchairs & 130cm Coffee Table £2,371 (bridgman.co.uk) (3)

By

Anthea Gerrie

3 min read

Once a handsome patio dining set and some teak loungers were all that were thought necessary to transform a garden into an “extra room”. But now the most Instagram-worthy gardens are sporting not just one, but three additional rooms – the outdoor kitchen, an outdoor dining room and a separate outdoor living room, with furniture comfortable enough to sprawl on with a drink.

But have upholstered sofas and armchairs with large coffee tables really evolved to live in the garden year-round? Surprisingly, yes; the outdoor furniture scene has been transformed by technology since the old days when Philippe Starck got cameras clicking with his beautiful – but hardly comfortable – rigid resin outdoor sofa.

“Our waterproof cushions are designed to go beyond what you’d expect from traditional outdoor options,” says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman, a specialist in low-maintenance garden furniture built for entertaining.

The secret is in how seats are covered: “Rather than relying on a single waterproof fabric, we use a layered system – a Teflon-treated outer combined with a waterproof membrane to give superior protection against moisture. Customers can leave their cushions outdoors with complete confidence, without worrying about rain, humidity or sun exposure. An occasional clean with mild soapy water and a soft brush is all that’s needed to keep them free from any build-up of dirt or debris over time.”

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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