The Zionist idea marches forward

It is no longer a secret that the number of olim from the UK to Israel has reached an all-time high. A record has been broken, but more importantly, a threshold has been crossed in the hearts and minds of many. The reality in which Britain’s demographic landscape is changing beyond recognition, alongside significant social and economic shifts, is leaving its mark. For many Jewish families, questions about identity, security and belonging are no longer abstract, but living, breathing considerations around the kitchen table.

In addition, the rise in reports of antisemitic incidents, phenomena we once hoped belonged firmly to the past, has prompted Jews around the world and in Britain in particular to reflect seriously on what comes next. History has taught our people to listen carefully when the ground beneath them begins to tremble. Today, that attentiveness is not born of fear alone, but of clarity.

Matan Bar Noy of the WZO, which helps provide olim with ‘a well-supported journey towards belonging’

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More than 78 years ago, a defining moment reshaped Jewish history with the establishment of the State of Israel. In 1948, with the declaration of independence by David Ben-Gurion, a sovereign Jewish state was reborn after two millennia.

That state is not without its challenges. It wrestles with security concerns, social debates and economic pressures, as all vibrant democracies do. Yet it remains something profoundly simple and irreplaceable: home. Home for those who were born there, like me and my children. Home for those who have already made aliyah, as my parents once did, turning aspiration into action.