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The world turns away. But Israel keeps contributing

October 1, 2026 21:24
Technion students.jpg
At the Technion, Jewish and Arab students study alongside each other every day. Photo by Technion Uk

By

Alan Aziz

3 min read
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Nearly three years after October 7, Israel finds itself increasingly isolated. We see it in politics, on our streets and perhaps most starkly on university campuses, where calls to boycott Israeli academics and institutions have become increasingly commonplace.

Owing to my position within the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, this is something I find particularly difficult to understand.

Because while people are demanding that universities cut ties with Israel, inside those same Israeli universities scientists, researchers and students are getting on with trying to solve some of the biggest problems facing all of us.

And some of what they are doing right now is extraordinary.

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