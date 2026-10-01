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The true heart of Shaare Zedek: people

October 1, 2026 14:14
Yusef Shweki and family.jpg
Three-year-old Yusef Shweki, pictured with his family, thriving after innovative treatment at Shaare Zedek. Photo by Shaare Zedek Medical Centre, Jerusalem

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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For almost 125 years, Shaare Zedek has been part of the story of Jerusalem.

In January 1902, a delegation of dignitaries and local residents gathered in the courtyard of a newly built hospital on Jaffa Street to mark the opening of Shaare Zedek Hospital.

In those early days of the modern Zionist movement, there was a growing recognition that for Jerusalem to develop as a modern city, it needed a medical institution built on the foundations of compassionate care and advanced medicine.

From that humble 20-bed hospital on Jaffa Street, almost 125 years ago, Shaare Zedek has grown into one of Israel’s leading medical centres, with more than 1,000 inpatient beds, over 4,000 staff and more than one million patients treated every year.

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Charity

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