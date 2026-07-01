The rise of super prime north London

Demand for properties in super prime north London has never been stronger.

Highgate and its surrounding affluent areas are popular with a variety of residents. From celebrities looking for space and privacy, to families attracted by the village-like atmosphere and close-knit community, combined with easy access to the rest of the capital, it’s no surprise this location is so sought after. The neighbourhood continues to attract investment, with both UK and international buyers keen to make their mark in this highly desirable part of the city.

Known for its wonderfully eclectic mix of styles, this end of the market continues to see a strong appetite for prime property, with sales fetching north of £5 million, depending on size and precise location. This is particularly the case in villages such as Highgate and Hampstead, with their charming high streets, rich history and direct access to the Heath, as well as luxurious properties on large, private plots.

Similarly, St John’s Wood, most famous for Abbey Road and its Beatles album cover, continues to attract strong international interest and is defined by elegant period homes, pristine stucco villas and leafy, tree-lined streets.