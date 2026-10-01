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The Chai Effect: 36 years, 70 services, one vision

October 1, 2026 20:09
Front Cover Image
Chai’s teenage clients Alfie Davis and Noa Hammerman experience the Chai Effect. Photo by Alexandra Taibel

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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This year, Chai Cancer Care marks its 36th anniversary. It is a significant milestone for an organisation that began with a simple but powerful mission: that no one should have to face cancer alone.

When Chai was founded in 1990, cancer was rarely spoken about openly. A diagnosis could bring fear, uncertainty and isolation, at a time when there was little acknowledgement of the profound emotional and practical impact it could have on an individual and their loved ones.

Chai’s founders, Frances Winegarten z’l and Susan Shipman-Zuckerbrod, knew that impact personally. Susan’s daughter, Natalie z’l, was diagnosed with cancer at just three years old and died shortly before her eighth birthday. Frances experienced an aggressive cancer herself, enduring gruelling treatment. Both women knew the raw reality of cancer – illness, uncertainty and loss. But their experiences also showed them something else: that even through illness and bereavement, life could still have value, meaning and happy moments.

That belief has remained at the heart of Chai for 36 years.

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Charity

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