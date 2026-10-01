Teshuvah – returning

Run run” our mind says. From the pain. From the darkness. “Run run.” Yet here we are, amid the High Holy Days, a time of awe, a time for teshuvah, for returning. Returning home. How can we return when we feel so weighed down with pain? When we have lost a loved one or had any loss? How can we return to emptiness? What are we returning to?
In grieving, we are taken on a journey and are ultimately steered back towards ourselves, feeling the pain of a lost loved one and allowing it to show us a path to return to ourselves and transform.
Hiding and running from our pain invites it to persist. The idea of feeling such profound pain can leave us feeling shattered and drained just at the thought. At the same time, this is the avenue to bring us to the present. In feeling our pain in the present, we release the shackles of it to our past and engage with what is here and now, aligning us to our truer experience of the pain. We return to ourselves, expanding ourselves.
This can begin with “sitting by our side”, which can appear as being compassionate towards ourselves, pausing, connecting with where we are and how we feel. We acknowledge what we did not say or do and what we inadvertently did, with feelings of regret. And we consider what we could have said or done instead.