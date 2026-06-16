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Take control: How to hold your builder accountable for defects in your new home

June 16, 2026 14:26
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You’re well protected in your dream home. Photo Getty images

By

Yaacov Epstein

4 min read

Buying a brand-new home feels like stepping into a dream: shiny floors, gleaming fixtures and endless potential for making memories. But what happens when that dream starts to crack – literally? Walls that peel, windows that leak or tiles that warp can quickly turn your sanctuary into a source of frustration.

You have more power than you think. Many buyers assume they’re at the mercy of the builder, but Israel’s Sale Law (Apartments) flips the script. With its tools and protections, including extended warranties that hold builders accountable for years after the handover, you have everything you need to secure the quality you deserve.

These extended warranty periods are a safety net for buyers, ensuring builders remain responsible for addressing defects long after you’ve moved in. Whether it’s minor inconveniences or serious structural issues, the law empowers you to demand accountability at every stage of homeownership.

Even better, these tools don’t cost much to use (except for lawsuits), and you don’t have to pick just one. You can layer your actions, building pressure until your builder has no choice but to deliver what was promised. Let’s explore how to make that happen and how we, as your legal partners, stand by your side every step of the way.

Topics:

Aliyah

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