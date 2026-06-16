Take control: How to hold your builder accountable for defects in your new home

A buyer’s toolbox

Most homeowners don’t realise the range of options they have to enforce their rights against a negligent builder. Here’s how to get started:

Registrar of contractors: The ‘wake-up call’

The registrar of contractors is your first weapon in the fight for your rights. Think of it as the referee of the construction world, making sure builders follow the rules. When builders know their licence or reputation is on the line, they tend to pay attention.

Why It works:

Investigations: The registrar can investigate your complaint and demand answers from the builder.

Licence suspension or revocation: A builder who ignores complaints risks losing their licence, an existential threat for their business.

Public accountability: Complaints are logged in public records, tarnishing the builder’s reputation.

How it plays out:

A couple in Herzliya spent months trying to get their builder to fix a leaking roof. After filing a complaint with the registrar, the builder received a warning, and within two weeks, the roof was repaired. No lawsuits, no drama, just results.

Supervisor of the sale law: The government enforcer

If the registrar doesn’t get the job done, or if you want to turn up the heat, the supervisor of the sale law steps in. This government authority holds builders accountable and has the power to impose serious consequences for negligence.

What the supervisor can do:

Compel repairs:. Builders can be legally required to fix defects within strict deadlines.

Impose fines: Non-compliance can result in hefty financial penalties for the builder.

Escalate enforcement: If necessary, the supervisor can take further legal or administrative actions to ensure compliance.

The payoff:

A family in Rishon LeZion discovered deep structural cracks in their brand-new apartment. After filing a complaint with the supervisor, the builder was fined significantly and dispatched a repair team the very next day, apologising profusely for the oversight.

Legal Action: The Final Hammer

When all else fails, the courts are your ultimate weapon. Legal action can seem daunting, but it’s often the most effective way to get not only repairs but also compensation for your troubles.

What you can achieve in court:

Repairs or reimbursement: The court can order the builder to fix the defects or cover your repair costs.

Compensation for damages: Buyers can claim additional damages for emotional stress, wasted time, and property devaluation.

Neutral expertise: Courts appoint independent experts to assess defects and cut through the ‘he said, she said’ noise.

Victory story:

In Ashdod, a homeowner faced icy winters thanks to poorly installed windows that let in draughts. After two years of getting the runaround, she sued the builder. The court not only awarded her full repair costs but also additional compensation for the years of discomfort.

Your legal partner: A powerful ally

Sometimes, even the most determined buyer needs professional support. That’s where a skilled lawyer steps in to level the playing field. Our firm specialises in handling cases of builder negligence and ensuring you get the home you were promised.

What we can do for you:

Send a formal warning letter: A strongly worded legal letter often convinces builders to act quickly, knowing the next step could be court.

Negotiate on your behalf: We can manage communications with the builder, ensuring they address your concerns promptly and professionally.

Guide you through the process: From filing complaints to preparing for legal action, we stand by your side, ensuring you use every tool at your disposal.

And if the builder still refuses to act? We escalate, filing complaints with the registrar or supervisor, or taking them to court if necessary. You’re never alone in this fight.

Why these tools work together

Remember, you don’t have to rely on just one tool. These methods are designed to complement each other, allowing you to escalate as needed. Start with the registrar to send a message. If that doesn’t work, involve the supervisor. If all else fails, file a lawsuit, and let us guide you every step of the way.

By layering these actions, you apply mounting pressure that forces the builder to take responsibility – without having to bear the burden alone.

Your builder works for you

You’re in control. The law is on your side, giving you the tools to demand the quality you deserve. Whether it’s filing complaints, escalating to government authorities, or taking legal action, you have the power to ensure your builder delivers what they promised.

And you don’t have to do it alone. With the right legal partner by your side, you can tackle every step of the process confidently. Whether it’s fixing a leaky roof, addressing structural cracks, or securing compensation, we’re here to fight for you.

Your home is more than a purchase; it’s your sanctuary. With the right support, you can ensure it stays that way – flawless, worry-free, and exactly as you dreamed.