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Support network for independent living

September 16, 2026 14:05
Renee and Ruth, Sight Loss Support Group Attendees.jpg

By

A Charity Spokesperson

3 min read
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For people living with physical disabilities or sight loss, everyday activities such as cooking, washing and moving safely in and around the home can be increasingly challenging.

Over time, these difficulties can affect not only physical health, but also confidence, independence and emotional wellbeing. Many people can become isolated if leaving home feels difficult or unsafe, creating additional barriers to living an active and fulfilling life. The impact on health and quality of life can be significant.

At the same time, people are living longer and often with more complex health needs, while statutory services continue to face growing pressures. As a result, access to tailored support has never been more important.

Jewish Blind & Disabled (JBD) supports people with physical disabilities and/or sight loss to live independently, behind their own front door, but with a warm and welcoming support network alongside them. Whether through its accessible supported housing developments across London, Hertfordshire and Essex, or its expanding range of community services, JBD helps people maintain their independence and live life to the full.

Topics:

Health

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