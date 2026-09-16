Support network for independent living

JBD’s supported housing developments are designed to allow people to live independently while knowing that support is available if needed, 24/7, 365 days per year, through its dedicated house managers. Its accessible apartments feature modern kitchens with appropriate aids and adaptations, wheelchair-accessible walk-in shower rooms and thoughtful design features that make everyday tasks safer and easier.

Bringing support home

Recognising that not everyone is able to, or would like to, to move into one of its housing developments, JBD has also expanded its community services, bringing support directly into people’s homes and the wider community.

As part of this range of community support, individuals can access home-based assessments through its occupational therapy service and sight loss support service, which offer tailored recommendations to make life at home easier for people living with physical disabilities or sight loss.

JBD’s occupational therapy service helps identify practical aids and home adaptations for people living with physical disabilities. Following a home assessment by an occupational therapist, recommendations may include adaptations such as grab rails, ramps, bathing aids or stair modifications, tailored to individual needs. These changes can have a significant impact, helping people move around with greater confidence and maintain their independence for longer.

For those living with sight loss, JBD’s sight loss support service is delivered in partnership with Guide Dogs, a UK-based sight loss charity. Through home visits, a vision rehabilitation specialist assesses the individual and recommends equipment and adaptations such as specialist lighting, labelling systems, talking microwaves and ovens or guide cane training.

The cost of the OT and VRS assessments is covered by JBD, thanks to funding from its principal supporter, Wohl Legacy, alongside generous donations from members of the community.

Enabling connection

JBD recognises that emotional wellbeing and social connection are equally important as practical support.

Living with sight loss can be an isolating experience – according to research by Fight for Sight, 76 per cent of people living with sight loss report feeling lonely some or all of the time, compared with around a quarter of the general population.

JBD’s sight loss support groups provide opportunities for people in the wider community to connect with others facing similar challenges and receive further practical support in a welcoming environment, helping them to feel less alone. The groups often feature informative talks by guest speakers such as consultant ophthalmologists and organisations such as the Royal National Institute of Blind People and are also open to carers, family members and friends.

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Similarly, JBD’s multiple sclerosis support group, Jems, in partnership with Jewish Care, provides a welcoming space for anyone affected by MS, helping them to build meaningful connections with others.

Promoting prevention

As part of its commitment to supporting the community’s health and wellbeing, JBD is also exploring ways to help prevent future physical disability and sight loss. Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes are known risk factors for physical disabilities, sight loss and other health complications that can affect independence and quality of life. Given these links, JBD launched a community-wide survey earlier this year, in order to better understand the needs of people living with these conditions, to help shape future support and initiatives.

The survey indicated a need for greater community education and support, particularly about healthy lifestyles and managing diabetes during Jewish festivals and celebrations.

Earlier in the summer, JBD held two educational events under the banner Diabetes Demystified, with endocrinologist Dr Bernard Freudenthal, dietitian Ruth Kanderand GP Dr Zanne Lewis, which provided the opportunity to hear expert advice and ask questions to the panel.

Whether through accessible housing, practical support at home, opportunities for connection and community education, JBD believes no-one should have to face physical disability or sight loss alone.

To find out more, you can contact JBD at communityservices@jbd.org or call 020 8371 6611 ext 620