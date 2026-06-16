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‘Running towards’ a better quality of life

June 16, 2026 11:38
Israel flag GettyImages-1774545633
Israel’s healthcare, educational resources, tech growth and cultural vitality make it a star attraction. Photo, Gettyimages

By

Dov Newmark

1 min read

For many years, critics have claimed that aliyah rises and falls according to crises. Whether it’s economic uncertainty, rising antisemitism, political instability or security concerns, there has often been a narrative that Jews move to Israel only when they feel they have no alternative.

The reality, however, is very different.

Today, more people are choosing aliyah not because they are running away from something, but because they are running towards something. They are choosing to build their future in the Jewish homeland, raise their families in a Jewish environment and become part of the incredible story of modern Israel.

Israel remains one of the most dynamic and innovative countries in the world. Its economy continues to grow, its technology sector leads globally and its quality of life attracts people from every corner of the Jewish world.

Topics:

Aliyah

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