‘Running towards’ a better quality of life

For many years, critics have claimed that aliyah rises and falls according to crises. Whether it’s economic uncertainty, rising antisemitism, political instability or security concerns, there has often been a narrative that Jews move to Israel only when they feel they have no alternative.

The reality, however, is very different.

Today, more people are choosing aliyah not because they are running away from something, but because they are running towards something. They are choosing to build their future in the Jewish homeland, raise their families in a Jewish environment and become part of the incredible story of modern Israel.

Israel remains one of the most dynamic and innovative countries in the world. Its economy continues to grow, its technology sector leads globally and its quality of life attracts people from every corner of the Jewish world.